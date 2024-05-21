Looking for turnarounds from Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz, as Mets try to push through slumps and struggles | The Mets Pod

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Joe DeMayo and guest co-host Danny Abriano break down the downturns for the Mets, as the team looks to break out of slumps and struggles.

Joe and Danny do deep dives into what’s going on with Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz, and the third base platoon of Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

Later, the guys bust the Mailbag wide open to answer questions about the high number of walks dished out by the pitching staff, whether or not Jeff McNeil has any trade value, offseason free agent targets to improve the offense, and also both sides of the MLB Trade Deadline -- including what the Mets could do as either sellers or buyers this season.

Finally, the show goes Down on the Farm to cover the recent promotions of prospects Blade Tidwell and Nolan McLean, and the overall aggressiveness of the organization towards minor league promotions so far in 2024.

