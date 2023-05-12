Looking at the toughest stretch of the Eagles 2023 schedule

To be the best you have to beat the best, and the Philadellphia Eagles will face a four to five week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

In matter of about eight weeks, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s toughest schedule and they’ll need to maintain that edge and killer instinct on a week to week basis and they experience being the hunted like they’ve never seen.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The Seahawks are loaded on offense, and Philadelphia will travel to the Pacific Northwest after an intense matchup with Dallas.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

The Birds will be playoff tested and ready after a final showdown with the Giants.

