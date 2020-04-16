Looking to regain heavyweight titles, Andy Ruiz Jr. eyes Team Canelo

Hopefully, the word former that is attached to him now sticks in Andy Ruiz Jr.’s craw. Yeah, it was a great accomplishment to knock out Anthony Joshua and win the heavyweight championship, but as the old adage goes, you’re never really the champion until you’ve defended it once.

Ruiz lost the rematch to Joshua in December, and surrendered the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in the process. Thus, he’s the former champion.

There’s no shame in losing to Joshua, as he’s a supremely gifted big man who was regarded as the No. 1 heavyweight in the world heading into their first fight.

It’s the way Ruiz lost that is so disturbing.

He basically failed to train for the rematch. He came in at 283 pounds and didn’t have the energy or the quickness he needed to beat a fighter of Joshua’s caliber. But as out of shape as he was, Ruiz pushed Joshua and showed that, had he trained, it is not a stretch to suggest he would have won the rematch, too, and kept the title.

He parted ways with Manny Robles, his trainer, not long after the loss, though it was clearly not Robles’ fault for the loss. He can’t train a fighter who literally doesn’t show up at the gym.

During an Instagram Live chat on Thursday, Ruiz said he wants to join Canelo Alvarez’s team and be trained by the highly regarded coach of that squad, Eddy Reynoso.

“We’re talking with Canelo’s team,” Ruiz said. “That would be a good one for me to join if we go that way. Right now, there hasn’t been any contact, but I would like to go over there with Canelo.”

That’s a contradictory statement, as he first says he’s talking to Canelo’s team but then immediately says there hasn’t been any contact.

But whether or not there has been, it’s clearly a good choice to go with Canelo and Reynoso. Their team is founded upon discipline and effort, two traits Ruiz could use in his boxing career.

Story continues

Anthony Joshua competes with Andy Ruiz Jr. during the heavyweight boxing match for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles in Diriya, near the Saudi capital on December 7, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s no doubt Ruiz has the talent to be an elite heavyweight. He proved that in June against Joshua. But you’re not elite if you can’t do it regularly, and Ruiz training when he feels like it isn’t enough to do it regularly.

Rest assured that Reynoso won’t take him, and Alvarez won’t have any part of him, if Ruiz doesn’t give assurances that he’ll do what is asked of him.

Despite his build, Ruiz has physical skills. He’s got fast hands, quick feet and hits with power. He’s also an accurate puncher with a solid chin.

Those are ingredients that a master teacher like Reynoso could easily turn into something special.

Ruiz, though, has to make the commitment for it to make a difference.

He said he would for the Joshua rematch, and instead he partied his way to a disappointing, frustrating loss.

If he does what Reynoso requires, though, he’ll be back in the winner’s circle, and soon.

He’s got the talent. It’s the intangibles which will determine how his career plays out.

More from Yahoo Sports: