Looking for tickets to LSU vs. FSU football opener? Here's what they're going for

What could be better than last year's thrilling college football clash between Florida State and LSU? A rematch closer to home for Seminoles fans.

FSU starts its 2023 season against LSU on Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and tickets are in high demand. Both teams are coming into the season with high expectations: The Tigers made it to the SEC Championship Game in their first season under coach Brian Kelly, and the Seminoles are among the favorites to win the ACC after Mike Norvell led them to their first 10-win season since 2016.

The two also faced off in LSU's season opener in 2022 (Florida State had a Week 0 game against Duquesne) in an instant classic. The 'Noles won 24-23 thanks to two Jordan Travis touchdown passes. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a touchdown pass as time expired, but the extra-point attempt that would have sent the game to overtime was blocked.

“We earmark it because it’s the first one. I mean, we all know what happened last year. We want that taste out of our mouth," Daniels told a New Orleans TV station in June.

"Two teams in the top 10, hey, it's going to be a showdown," FSU running back Trey Benson said of the showdown in June, "but just taking it day by day, each game by each game, and we're just ready to go."

FSU vs. LSU tickets: How much do they cost?

FSU fans might be a little upset that the rematch isn't going to be at Doak Campbell Stadium: Tallahassee is about a 4-hour drive from Orlando. But fans across Florida can see the Camping World Kickoff if they're willing to pay the price.

Here's where you can find tickets and how much they will cost you as of 12:30 p.m. July 26.

Ticketmaster: Ticketmaster is the official marketplace for Camping World Stadium. Including fees, the lowest tickets are $160.

StubHub: Including fees, the lowest tickets are $251.

VividSeats: The lowest tickets are $174.

SeatGeek: Including fees, the lowest tickets are $231.

Gametime: The lowest tickets are $179.

TicketSmarter: Including fees, the lowest tickets are $247.

TicketCity: Including fees, the lowest tickets are $191.

Florida State is no longer taking requests for the FSU-LSU game, according to the Seminoles ticketing website. Seminole Booster members who already placed a request for tickets should have already been updated.

