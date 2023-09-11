Looking at what Texas’ win over Alabama means for both teams

The Texas Longhorns put forth their best performance of the Steve Sarkisian era in a 10-point victory over Alabama on Saturday night.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers all delivered their best game in burnt orange.

The game has significant implications for both teams. Albeit, the positive implications are mostly reserved for Texas. For the time being, the Longhorns are being developed, the culture is functioning at a high level and the players are performing up to their standard.

On the other side, it appears Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s message is going stale. It’s to be expected for a coach in his seventeenth season with the program, but no less fascinating to watch.

Here’s a look at what we take away from the game for both teams.

Quinn Ewers is a prime time player

Quinn Ewers gave a championship effort in one of the toughest road environments in sports. He stared down the Alabama defense and surgically removed them from the game. He threw for 349 yards, three touchdowns and 24 completions on 38 attempts. It was one of the best performances by an opposing quarterback against Alabama in the entire Nick Saban era.

Texas owns the trenches

Texas physically dominated the trenches against Alabama. The Tide owned the early action up front but by the second half the Longhorns were leaning on worn out Crimson Tide fronts.

Nick Saban miscalculated philosophical changes

Nick Saban built a dynasty off being ahead of the curve and adjusting to the changes of modern football. That said, his recent changes away from the spread offense to more reliance on size, defense and running game have his team moving backwards. His coordinators both lost on Saturday night.

Texas can dominate the fourth quarter

Alabama fans confidently raised four fingers as their team finished the third quarter with a 16-13 lead. The Longhorns won the fourth quarter on the road, 21-8. This isn’t the same Texas team that blew several first half leads in Sarkisian’s first two seasons in Austin. Texas can own fourth quarters moving forward.

Alabama needs to adjust to more zone read game

The Alabama offense has the weapons to score on anybody with ease. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe proved to be an excellent deep ball passer in addition to his ability to run. Unfortunately, he’s a one-read quarterback. And when you take away that read, you see teams like Texas get five sacks and intercept passes on underneath routes. Alabama needs to double down on quarterback run plays with the occasional deep shot to test defenses.

Nick Saban era is on retirement watch

Nick Saban was more contemplative than you might expect in his postgame press conference against Texas. The comments were indicative of someone who is soaking in every moment as head coach. Programs usually don’t sustain at a high level longer than fifteen years, as was the case with Mack Brown’s tenure at Texas. Saban has done well to cross the 15-year mark. Certainly, he’s the greatest to coach the college game. Nevertheless, his time coaching at Alabama might be over soon.

Texas has a playoff ceiling

We have pushed back against a playoff bid for the Longhorns, but the team looked very much like a playoff team against the Crimson Tide. The performance was similar to Oklahoma’s upset win over Ohio State in Columbus in 2017. Texas is capable of winning out and going to the playoff. The only thing between the Longhorns and that result is lack of focus and discipline.

Steve Sarkisian looks like the coach of the future

Steve Sarkisian went a long way toward proving he is the right coach for the Texas football program on Saturday night. Defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa is no easy task. Apparently it wasn’t too difficult for Sarkisian who ran away with the game. The arrow looks to point upward for Texas.

