Looking at what Texas stands to improve this week

Last week’s game between Texas and Iowa State was perhaps the most frustrating and most relieving win of the 2022 season for the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian’s team struggled and overcame an abundance of missed opportunities. In spite of it all, they made plays when it mattered most. Xavier Worthy’s go-ahead touchdown, Jaylan Ford’s drive ending interception and Anthony Cook’s forced fumble were the difference in the game.

The team should have been able to identify multiple teaching points this week. Albeit, they were able to do so following a big win that kept conference title hopes alive.

After a sloppy performance, Texas should be able to respond and bounce back this week in Stillwater. Let’s identify a few things that could improve against Oklahoma State.

Focus and Intensity

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest Saturday scare should shake Texas out of its daydream. Their starting quarterback should be more amped up for the upcoming road challenge. Quinn Ewers was excellent against Oklahoma, but there is some question as to whether or not the talented quarterback had trouble focusing in preparation for Iowa State. I don’t think that will be the case facing the No. 11 team in the nation. Texas should have a sharper effort on both sides of the football.

Bubble and Orbit Screens

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State was all over screen passes to Texas slot receivers. The Cyclone secondary got to Texas receivers around the same time the football got there. I don’t expect that to happen this Saturday. Screens to inside receivers have been arguably Texas’ most dependable play this season. The success is largely due to great perimeter blocking by Jordan Whittington and others on the outside. If it doesn’t work, Steve Sarkisian might have a counter-attack to Oklahoma State’s aggression Saturday afternoon.

Coverage

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas’ coverage will need to improve this week. Jaylan Ford bailed out the secondary with a crucial interception early in the game. Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning gave Mike Gundy plenty of ideas on how to attack the Longhorns’ defense. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski likely identified the sources of coverage issues on film.

Story continues

Third down defense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sarkisian believes he will get what his coaches emphasize. Pete Kwiatkowski likely focused on getting off the field when they have the chance. The Longhorns will need to do a better job getting third down stops to have a realistic chance to win on the road.

Converting critical throws

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers had an off game last week. It would be surprising if he had a second in a row. Steve Sarkisian might rely on more intermediate throws than downfield shots, but Ewers should be the best quarterback for either team on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire