Looking at what the Texas roster lacks heading into portal reopening

The Texas roster is one of the four or five best in college football. Yet if there is a fatal flaw, the team lacks at defensive tackle.

The above sentiment isn’t new to many who have followed the team. Albeit some have been of the belief that the team could make do with the roster on hand. Perhaps they can, but it’s not something Texas should take for granted heading into the portal reopening.

Presently, Vernon Broughton II is seen as a potential starter at nose tackle. Respectfully, it’s unclear Broughton should even be slated as the backup nose tackle. He’s been too small and has shown vulnerability in run defense. He’s a good player, but unless he has shown marked improvement in size, strength and technique he’s perhaps better suited at the off-ball defensive tackle.

Arizona transfer Tiaoalii Savea could be an answer at the position, but there’s still something to prove for the newcomer.

In addition to concerns over the nose tackle position, there’s a lack of proven depth on the interior. Not all of the defensive tackles on campus would be mowed over by SEC offensive lines, but the others might lack the playmaking ability or experience-acquired football intelligence it takes not to be the weak link in the defense.

Enter USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander who doesn’t lack size, playmaking ability or experience and Texas has one of perhaps many potential transfer upgrades on the interior should he enter the portal. The Longhorns don’t have to add Alexander, but they do need to add another impactful player to ensure a chance at a title run.

At seemingly every position but defensive tackle, tight end and receiver, although Texas could end up better at the latter two by volume of quality additions, this team figures to be better than its last iteration. The Longhorns need to have urgency to shore up their one position of need when the portal reopens.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire