Looking at the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears by the numbers

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) take on the Baylor Bears (1-2) in Week 4. As you might expect, the matchup favors the Longhorns.

The Bears secured their first win against Long Island after home losses to Texas State and No. 11 Utah. Albeit, the Utah performance much better than the opening week loss to Texas State.

We suggested you might see a different Baylor team after its opening loss to Texas State. Against Utah, the Bears won the matchup for most of the game. It was evidence that head coach Dave Aranda puts forth his best defensive game plans for the biggest games on the schedule.

Saturday’s game would certainly count as a premier game for Baylor. The rivalry known as the Battle of the Brazos is one of the oldest annual matchups for both schools. This year marks what could be the end of a rivalry that dates back to 1901.

There are still several concerns for the Baylor offense particularly at quarterback. Backup quarterback Sawyer Robertson completed 10 of 22 attempts for 113 yards in relief of injured starting quarterback Blake Shapen. Shapen’s MCL injury would put pressure on key contributors to step up in his absence, though he might be ready to play against the Longhorns this week.

Let’s examine where both teams rank nationally across several statistical categories through two games.

Points per game

Texas – 34 points per game (No. 47)

Baylor – 24.7 points per game (No. 93)

Points allowed per game

Texas – 14.7 points allowed per game (No. 27)

Baylor – 23 points allowed per game (No. 72)

Total yards per game

Texas – 409.3 yards per game (No. 55)

Baylor – 418 yards per game (No. 52)

Pass yards per game

Texas – 260 yards per game (No. 49)

Baylor – 251.7 yards per game (No. 56)

Rush yards per game

Texas – 149.3 yards per game (No. 76)

Baylor – 166.3 yards per game (No. 63)

Yards per game allowed

Texas – 276.3 yards per game (No. 23)

Baylor – 333.7 yards per game (No. 60)

Turnover differential

Texas – +5 (No. 8)

Baylor – -2 (No. 103)

Last three games

Texas:

Rice – won 37-10 at Alabama – won 34-24 Wyoming – won 31-10

Baylor:

Texas State – lost 42-31 Utah – lost 20-13 Long Island – won 30-7

