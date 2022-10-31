Looking at what Texas will face against No. 13 Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats present another huge opportunity for the Texas football program this week. They also pose a significant threat to the Longhorns’ bid for a Big 12 title appearance.

Presently, the Wildcats sit at 6-2 with one loss in conference play. Texas is currently 5-3 with two conference losses.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has done a great job building a contender this season. Behind a strong defense and running game, Klieman’s team is playing as well as any other team in the conference.

K-State backup quarterback Will Howard played well in relief of an injured Adrian Martinez against Oklahoma State. Howard completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Whether or not he plays or Martinez returns, the Wildcats will be able to fall back on a strong running game.

Deuce Vaughn led the K-State rushing attack with 158 yards on 22 carries against Oklahoma State. He will figure to play a significant role in his team’s offensive attack against Texas.

Here are a few challenges Texas will need to account for this week.

Quarterback run game

This isn’t your grandfather’s Kansas State, but it’s the Kansas State nearly every millennial is accustomed to watching. As was the case with Bill Snyder’s Wildcats of the early 2000s, the quarterback run could play a huge role in the K-State offense.

Don't let Deuce loose

Deuce Vaughn

Nobody needs to tell a Texas fan that Deuce Vaughn is a problem. Vaughn is up there with Bijan Robinson in consideration for First Team All-Big 12 honors.

A name you'll know by the game's end

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best players in the Big 12. If you can’t pronounce the elite edge rusher’s name by now, you could be able to by the end of Saturday’s broadcast.

Big personnel

Kansas State is comfortable bringing the game close to the line of scrimmage and winning with physicality. This could be the biggest game of the year for Texas linebackers.

Underrated scheme

📝 A little “False Pull” Power Action from Kansas State pic.twitter.com/tg8wBtlmfL — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) April 28, 2020

Just because Klieman uses the I-Formation doesn’t mean his offense lacks creativity. K-State just lets the offensive line get involved in the trickery.

Championship coaching

Chris Klieman was a huge part of North Dakota State’s string of excellence. As head coach, Klieman won four national championships at the FCS level in five seasons. Saturday will be a tough test for the Texas coaching staff.

