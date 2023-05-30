Looking at Texas assistants’ best developed players in Austin

Texas football coaches are developing players for the first time in awhile. While in past regimes talented players slipped through the cracks undeveloped, this staff is maximizing the talent on campus.

We’ve detailed the progress made by the program in this respect, but haven’t necessarily broken down in depth what each coach has accomplished. When you look at each position group, there are plenty of positive takeaways.

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood and tight ends/special teams coach Jeff Banks were brought in from Alabama to help transform the Texas roster. They have already done that and more producing NFL draft first round caliber players early on in their tenure.

Among coaches that have been on campus since head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season, here’s a look at each coach’s best example of development.

Kyle Flood

Kelvin Banks.

Kyle Flood has enjoyed several development victories. He has remade Christian Jones into one of the best right tackles in college football. He took young players in Cole Hutson and Hayden Conner and turned them into quality starters early in their respective careers. However, his freshman left tackle last season looked like one of the best at his position. Banks is already Flood’s best recruiting pitch for future tackles.

Jeff Choate

Jaylan Ford.

Linebackers get developed around here lately. Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown are a couple examples of the work Jeff Choate has done with the linebacker room. Ford, a former three-star recruit, was the best linebacker in the Big 12 conference last season. Look for him to solidify high draft positioning with another good season.

Jeff Banks

Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Jeff Banks was brought over for his special teams acumen and recruiting ability. Even so, he’s proven to be an excellent developer at the tight end position. After working with Sanders as a redshirt freshman, Ja’Tavion emerged as the most dynamic tight end in the conference last season. The great pass catcher proved to be an excellent run blocker. He’s the most complete tight end Texas has produced in awhile.

Bo Davis

Byron Murphy.

Bo Davis’ best work in development departed in defensive tackles Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo. He could have a handful of big time interior defensive linemen emerge as draft picks over the next year. Alfred Collins and T’Vondre Sweat are two players who have flashed ability early. Byron Murphy is the player receiving the loudest praise this offseason.

Terry Joseph

Terrance Brooks.

Brooks really emerged late in the season and that’s to cornerback’s coach Terry Joseph’s credit. It’s uncertain if Brooks will win a starting role in a loaded secondary but last season set him up for success moving forward.

Blake Gideon

Jerrin Thompson.

Thompson went from liability to strength last season. That was likely due in large part to another year with safeties coach Blake Gideon. Gideon was seen as a rising star assistant coach in the college ranks before coming to Texas. His safeties have developed well in his short time in Austin.

Tashard Choice

Jonathon Brooks.

Choice sent two running backs to the NFL this offseason with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Both backs have a chance to start for their new teams immediately. As for the current roster, focus shifts to the Longhorns’ overlooked and underestimated lead back. Brooks has produced since his freshman season when called upon to perform. He could be due a breakout season as a starter this year.

AJ Milwee

Quinn Ewers.

Ewers’ path to becoming a great quarterback has taken longer than some expected, but he’s gradually improved since his struggles against Oklahoma State. Given how much better he looked in the spring game, we could see the work Milwee has done with the quarterback pay off this year.

