Looking at teams who have won a playoff game since 2014

Texas can join elite company with a win on Monday. Seven teams have won a game in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns will look to become the eighth with a win on New Year’s Day.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the most success in the playoff era. Georgia joins the trio of teams who have won two College Football Playoff titles in the decade of the four-team tournament’s existence. The Crimson Tide will look to add to its domination of the four-team playoff with a fourth national title if it wins it all this year.

Several playoff participants have not won a game in the tournament. Michigan is 0-2 in the playoff while Washington lost its first game in its only playoff berth. Oklahoma, Michigan and Notre Dame are the only three to have made multiple trips to the playoff without winning a game.

Here’s a look at the seven teams who have won a playoff game since 2014.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff record: 9-4

Appearances: 8

Playoff national titles: 3

Clemson Tigers

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Playoff record: 6-4

Appearances: 6

Playoff national titles: 2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

Playoff record: 3-4

Appearances: 5

Playoff national titles: 1

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff record: 5-1

Appearances: 3

Playoff national titles: 2

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff record: 2-0

Appearances: 1

Playoff national titles: 1

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff record: 1-1

Appearances: 1

Playoff national titles: 0

TCU Horned Frogs

News Joshua L Jones

Playoff record: 1-1

Appearances: 1

Playoff national titles: 0

