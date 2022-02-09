Looking at Super Bowl betting trends ahead of Rams vs. Bengals

With the sports betting industry booming as more states make it legal, the Super Bowl is going to draw an unfathomable number of wagers on Sunday. And it’s not as if bettors are limited to picking the winner or whether the score will go over 48.5 points.

There are plenty of prop bets to choose from, ranging from whether Cooper Kupp will score a touchdown to the opening coin toss.

The Rams are favored over the Bengals by 4.5 points, a line that has dropped as low as 3.5 since it opened a week and a half ago. As you might imagine, the team that’s favored in the Super Bowl typically wins it, but underdogs have been a solid bet in recent years.

Here’s a look at betting trends and history from past Super Bowls, which could give you an idea of what to wager on this weekend.

Straight-up

In all but one Super Bowl, there has been a favorite and an underdog. The only exception was Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks when the line closed as a pick ‘em – meaning no team was favored over the other. In the 54 other Super Bowls, the team that’s favored is 36-18 straight-up.

That’s a win percentage of .667, which bodes well for the favored Rams. Though the Bucs won as underdogs last year, the Chiefs and Patriots won the previous two Super Bowls as the favorites.

Against the spread

When you factor in the spread, the favorites haven’t been nearly as dominant. In the 54 Super Bowls with a spread of at least 0.5 points, the favorites are 28-24-2 against the spread. That means more than half the time, the favorites cover the spread.

In order for the Rams to cover the 4.5-point spread, they’ll need to win by at least five points – something they did 10 times during the regular season and once in the playoffs. This postseason, the Rams are 2-1 against the spread.

Over/under

Good luck picking the over/under in the Super Bowl. In the 54 Super Bowls on record where an over/under was set – Super Bowl I did not have an over/under line – the split is dead even: The over has hit 27 times and the under has hit 27 times.

In the last six Super Bowls, the under is 4-2, including in each of the last three games. The totals in each of those last three Super Bowls was at least 52.5 points, yet none of those games combined to go over the projected total.

Sunday’s over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

Coin toss

If you really want to bet on something that’s 50-50, lay some money on the coin toss – a popular prop for the Super Bowl each year. In the 55-game history, tails has come up 29 times and heads has hit 26 times. Tails hit four years in a row from Super Bowl XLVIII to LI, but heads has come up three of the last four years – including in Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and Patriots.

Interestingly, the coin toss winner has lost the game in each of the last seven years. The Rams will get to call the toss as the road team and will likely defer, as most teams do. But if they win the flip, they might want to take the ball first.

Other Super Bowl trends to know

Underdogs are 7-4 SU in last 11 Super Bowls (excluding SB XLIX)

No favorite has covered a spread of at least 4 points in last 14 years

Under is 9-7 when the total is 48.5 or higher

Last 5 Super Bowls have been decided by at least 6 points

Teams favored by 4.5 points or more are 23-10

Winning team is 46-6-2 against the spread

Team that scores first is 36-19

Underdogs of at least 3 points are 5-1 in last 6 Super Bowls

