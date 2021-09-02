Looking at the strongest and weakest units on Falcons’ 53-man roster

The Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster is set, and while it’s sure to fluctuate throughout the season, the majority of the team is pretty much locked in at this point.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ strongest and weakest units entering 2021.

Strongest

Inside Linebackers

While the outside linebacker group is a work in progress, the Falcons interior linebacking core is the glue that holds together this makeshift defense led by Dean Pees. Middle linebacker Deion Jones is among the league's best and the team has two budding stars in Mykal Walker and Foye Oluokun. Oluokun broke onto the scene a year ago when he recorded career highs in tackles (97) and QB pressures (23). Oluokun needs to improve in pass coverage as he allowed a 73 percent completion rate. This may be a lower than Jones and Walker, but Oluokun's 479 yards allowed were the most of the three. Jones and Walker graded out as 89 and 78.8 respectively in man coverage. Walker's 90.3 coverage grade in zone led all Falcons linebackers in 2020. Considering this is a contract year for Oluokun, he is expected to make an even bigger jump in 2021 for Atlanta's defense.

Pass-Catchers

Once again, the Falcons pass-catchers are the lifeblood of the offense. Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus give the team some depth at receiver. This group is further elevated by the addition of Kyle Pitts and return of Hayden Hurst at tight end. Atlanta's reliance on the passing game only elevates the importance of this unit. The Falcons also brought in a versatile threat at running back in Cordarrelle Patterson, whose receiving background makes him a weapon in the passing game. In 2020, Patterson averaged just one yard per route run, with an average of six yards after the catch.

Weakest

Offensive Line

There's not much to debate about the Falcons' offensive line being the team's biggest weakness. Once you get past Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, the rest of the starters are unproven or inexperienced. If this preseason was any indication, then protecting Matt Ryan will be a tall task for 2021. Josh Andrews, the presumptive starter at left guard, is now out for weeks with a broken hand sustained at Tuesday's practice. Despite the team claiming Colby Gossett from the waiver wire, it appears rookie Jalen Mayfield is in pole position to land the starting gig. The Falcons are in deep trouble this season up front.

Quarterback

The quarterback position and offensive line seemingly go hand in hand here. The task for this group is to protect Matt Ryan, but by failing to do so, the team risks losing its QB1 with injury. This happened in 2019 when Ryan was abused by opposing defenses. So what happens when Ryan goes down? For a long time, the Falcons haven't needed to worry in this regard, but NFL veteran Matt Schaub retired over the offseason, leaving a void behind Ryan. Schaub may have been long in the tooth, but he posted nearly 500 passing yards filling in for Ryan against the Seahawks last year. The security blanket is gone now as the Falcons have to rely on rookie Feleipe Franks and NFL journeyman Josh Rosen. Franks struggled to throw the ball during the preseason, while Rosen showed flashes of potential early in his lone preseason game. Both players made the 53-man roster, however, the team could still bring someone in via the open market.

