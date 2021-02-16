Looking at Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins pre-draft analysis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is no hotter topic right now than the quarterback position. Steeler Nation is sitting impatiently wondering about the future of Ben Roethlisberger and how it will impact the rest of the franchise.

In talking about the future there is are two camps. First is the upcoming NFL draft and if the Steelers should address the position there, and second there are the two other quarterbacks on the roster in Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph.

Haskins came to the Steelers after being released by the Washington Football Team and is playing on a classic one-year “prove it” contract. the risk to the Steelers is practically zero.

But can the Steelers get the most out of the former first-round pick or is he a draft bust from 2019? We decided to look back at what the experts and pundits had to say about Haskins before the WFT used the No. 15 overall pick on him and see if the WFT was just wrong or is there still hope.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN had Haskins as the No. 13 overall player and said this about him:

Haskins is the most well-rounded quarterback in the draft, a fierce competitor with the confidence and presence in the pocket to make plays all over the field.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had him as the No. 21 overall player in the draft. Here’s what Jeremiah had to say about Haskins:

Haskins is a pure pocket passer with outstanding arm strength, poise and production. He lacks ideal foot quicks in his setup, but he throws from a firm platform. He has a tight, compact stroke, and the ball jumps out of his hand. He can drive the football into tight widows and displays excellent loft and touch on the deep ball. Haskins will get a little aggressive at times, but his overall decision-making has been solid.

Additionally, our friends over at Draft Wire had Haskins as their No. 1 quarterback prospect ahead of Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones.

These are just three examples of many. In fact, in my research, I found no draft pundits who saw Haskins as a bust coming out of Ohio State. He was universally regarded as a first-round prospect.

So what does it all mean? It tells me the talent is there and there was some sort of disconnect in Washington. A reason Haskins slipped as a player and made some bad off-field choices. The Steelers are counting on this second chance being his wake-up call. I hope Haskins understands he won’t have a better opportunity to be successful than he will in Pittsburgh and focuses all of his attention on that.

List

2021 NFL draft: Steelers updated draft needs heading into free agency

Latest Stories

  • Internet Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Australian Open After Serena Williams Match

    Williams’ opponent gets emotional following losing set with Williams; gets very different reaction from commentators Serena Williams advanced in the Australian Open following an intense match against her opponent Aryna Sabalenka. However, it was what happened immediately after the set that prompted viewers to cry foul. Following the match, Sabalenka slammed her racket against the []

  • NFL rumors: Chicago Bears hung up on one thing in Carson Wentz trade talks

    It sounds like the Carson Wentz trade talks are starting to take shape, except... not yet, for some reason. By Adam Hermann

  • Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized the NBA following Monday night's win over Cleveland, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly. Green spoke out after news broke of the Cavaliers sitting two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond because they're looking to deal him. Drummond watched Monday's game and cheered on his teammates from the bench while wearing street clothes.

  • Ayesha Curry defends her nude picture after being called a hypocrite: 'Never did that'

    Ayesha Curry clapped back at a fan that called her a hypocrite following her latest Instagram post.

  • Report: J.J. Watt seriously considering Browns

    The Browns were one of the first teams to show interest in signing defensive end J.J. Watt after he was released by the Texans last Friday and it appears the interest is mutual. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Watt is “seriously considering” making his way to Cleveland to play for the Browns. Among [more]

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady “wanted to try a different way”

    As the football-following world continues to digest the ability of quarterback Tom Brady to jump from the Patriots to the Buccaneers and to win a Super Bowl, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians continues to talk about Brady’s motivation in leaving New England. “I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: A shocking top-5 pick at QB

    In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons make a shocking quarterback pick at No. 4 overall

  • Adrian Peterson still hopes to catch Emmitt Smith’s rushing record

    He turns 36 next month. And he’s not yet ready to surrender his quest to catch Emmitt Smith for the NFL’s career rushing record. Adrian Peterson reiterated his longstanding desire to (1) win a Super Bowl and (2) catch Smith’s record in recent remarks to TMZ.com. “I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the [more]

  • Ben Simmons, Sixers react to career game, throws shade at Rudy Gobert

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons takes a bit of a shot at Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert after his big performance.

  • Column: Wrecking isn't racing, makes for messy Daytona 500

    Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car. This is NASCAR’s crown jewel event, the race that pays the most money and carries the most prestige.

  • Serena Williams's improved movement could be key to chasing down elusive 24th grand slam title

    Serena Williams powered into her 40th grand slam semi-final on Tuesday by beating arguably the best defender in women's tennis at her own game. Simona Halep usually frustrates opponents with her ability to reach would-be winners - she did so in their last meeting with a near-faultless 6-2 6-2 demolishing of Williams at the Wimbledon 2019 final. But on Tuesday Williams turned the tables by finding an answer for every one of the Romanian's attempts to grind her down, and displaying the significant improvement in her on-court movement which has turned heads in Melbourne. Defensive work and speed were strengths Williams was once known for - footwork to marvel at and covering the court with ease. But since returning from the birth of her first child in 2017 it has been a weakness preyed upon by her opponents. "If they can get Serena moving around, they will have a chance here," has so often been the musing of commentators, as challengers successfully targeted Williams's sometimes laboured lunging or awkward flat-footedness. This Australian Open has been a different story though. The 39-year-old has been explosive, chasing down balls to keep points alive, and clinching longer rallies where she previously would have run out of steam. Against Halep, it gave her more time for decision-making to hit ruthless winners - 24 in total - later on in points and ease to a 6-3 6-3 win. When asked post-match how long it had been since she felt those longer rallies were hers to win, Williams was in a jovial mood: "It's definitely been a minute. It's been a long minute. I think the summer of 1926 was the last time I felt that." But this shift in Williams's game is no laughing matter for her opponents, and she knows it. She nodded enthusiastically when on-court interviewer Jim Courier admired her defensive work in the aftermath of her win: "Last year my coach Patrick [Mouratoglou] had a long talk with me about how I needed to be better on defence." "I know throughout my career speed has been one thing that’s been super good in my game. Sometimes I’m getting points and getting balls and I know I have the legs to do it. So it’s exciting."

  • Matthew Stafford: There were a few teams I didn’t want to get traded to

    Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]

  • Cam Newton says he spent thousands, maybe millions of dollars on clothes he wore once

    Here's why he's making a change.

  • Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

    Johnson will no longer play for the Blue Devils

  • Ripple Effects: What the Kevin Pillar signing should mean for Mets

    When you unpack the Pillar signing and squint hard enough, it's easy to understand what the Mets were thinking -- and how Pillar might fit.

  • Last week's winner Daniel Berger withdraws from Genesis Invitational

    Daniel Berger won't play this week's Genesis Invitational, pulling out on Tuesday, two days after winning at Pebble Beach.

  • Did a broken spoiler help Michael McDowell win the Daytona 500?

    McDowell's car suffered damage in the 16-car crash that happened on lap 15 of Sunday's race. Was that damage a benefit?

  • Will Blake Griffin be traded or agree to a buyout? NBA execs weigh in on his value to contenders

    NBA executives discuss whether Blake Griffin will be traded or agree to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit

    Simona Halep said she would leave the Australian Open with her head held high despite a quarter-final exit but was a little frustrated at her negativity on court during the tournament. The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets at the hands of 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday after her serve let her down at a couple of pivotal moments. The twice Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in early October when she arrived in Australia to undergo quarantine, and she thought that might have contributed to her mindset.

  • Cowboys rumor mills, gossip again take center stage as offseason begins

    A sudden retirement on the horizon? A SB winning QB on his way to Dallas? A long-term committment for Dak?? The Cowboys are never far away from drama, manufactured or not.