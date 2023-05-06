Looking at the Steelers fantasy football rankings
If you are like the vast majority of NFL fans, you play fantasy football. And if you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, you probably hope to land a Steeler or two on your roster. If so, here is how the Steelers top players are breaking down on fantasy football rankings early in the offseason.
1 - RB Najee Harris (RB13)
2 - WR Diontae Johnson (WR30)
3 - TE Pat Freiermuth (TE9)
4 - WR George Pickens (WR35)
5 - RB Jaylen Warren (RB50)
6 - QB Kenny Pickett (QB22)
7 - WR Allen Robinson (WR75)
8 - Steelers defense (DEF13)
9 - K Chris Boswell (K21)
