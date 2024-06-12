Looking for a Stanley Cup Final watch party? Here you go, Panthers fans!

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article. You want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

Hey Panther Peeps: There’s an official place to be for Stanley Cup Final Games 3 and 4.

None other than our hockey honchos — the Florida Panthers — are hosting watch parties for fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise while the team is in Canada battling the Edmonton Oilers.

As part of the festivities, there will be discounted food and beverages. Fans may also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at the watch parties or online at flapanthers5050.com.

WHEN:

Game 3 on Thursday, June 13, presented by Funky Buddha Brewery

Game 4 on Saturday, June 15, presented by Jameson & Coors Light

Doors will open for both events at 7 p.m., with game time at 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Amerant Bank Arena is located at 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.

COST:

Admission is $10 through SeatGeek.com for Game 3 and Game 4. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Parking is free.

INFORMATION:

For more details, go to: