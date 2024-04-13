Looking to go to the Sporting KC game at Arrowhead? Here’s how much tickets cost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are just hours away from game time when Sporting Kansas City takes on Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is expected to draw in tens of thousands of people to watch one of the greatest soccer players take the field, Lionel Messi.

Here’s how much tickets cost for the game as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday:

The cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster is the “Supporters General Admission.” The ticket is $100 and is in the lower bowl from sections 108 to 112. The upper bowl ranges from $100 to $290. The lower bowl ranges between $180 to $600; depending on how close you want to sit.

The cheapest ticket to get into Arrowhead Stadium is $116 for the upper bowl on Saturday on Seat Geek’s website. If you want to sit closer to the action, the lower bowl is looking to be between $200 and $300.

Tickets in the upper bowl from GameTime’s website will cost you between $120 and $215, while tickets in the lower bowl will cost you anywhere from $220 to $500.

Tickets For Less

Upper Bowl tickets on the Tickets For Less website are between $160 and $275. If you are looking to get your hands on tickets in the lower bowl, it will cost you between $227 and $415. Tickets For Less is also selling tickets for “Supporters General Admission” for $212.

