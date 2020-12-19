Looking at Sixers roster after team waives Justin Anderson and Frank Mason

Looking at Sixers roster after latest cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers made some necessary roster cuts Saturday before the start of their regular season.

The team waived Justin Anderson, a team source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Paul Hudrick of 97.3 ESPN first reported the news.

Barring some more roster shuffling to come, Anderson did not crack the regular-season roster in his second stint as a Sixer. The 27-year-old wing totaled two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes during the preseason. His experience playing alongside the Sixers’ stars and close friendship with Joel Embiid were factors working in his favor, but his partially guaranteed contract seemingly worked against him.

As expected, the Sixers also waived point guard Frank Mason, according to multiple reports. Mason, the MVP of the G League last season, signed an Exhibit 10 contract and the plan is for him to join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Friday night.

Those moves bring the Sixers down to the regular-season maximum of 15 players on the roster and two players on two-way contracts. In Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley and Vincent Poirier, the team currently has four centers. That was also the case during the second half of last season, when Al Horford, Norvel Pelle and Kyle O’Quinn were behind Embiid.

Here is a rough look at the team’s depth chart as things stand:

PG: Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey

SG: Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Terrance Ferguson, Dakota Mathias (Two-way contract)

SF: Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe

PF: Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Paul Reed (Two-way contract)

C: Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier