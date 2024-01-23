Looking at the SEC teams Texas doesn’t have to play in 2024

Texas has a favorable first SEC schedule. It’s part of why we are so optimistic about the team’s chances in 2024.

Many believe the Longhorns can’t stand up to the “SEC gauntlet.” Perhaps they are right, and only time will tell. But Texas doesn’t face the SEC gauntlet in 2024.

The ‘Horns won’t have to face several of the league’s best teams this season. Texas doesn’t face Alabama (12-2), Ole Miss (11-2), Missouri (11-2), LSU (10-3) or Tennessee (9-4). An SEC gauntlet would at least include two more of the above teams.

Instead, the Longhorns face this SEC slate outside of Georgia at home and Oklahoma in Dallas: Vanderbilt (2-10), Mississippi State (5-7), Arkansas (4-8), Kentucky (7-6), Texas A&M (7-6) and Florida (5-7).

The Longhorns will only have three SEC games on the road as they travel to face Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The neutral site game against Oklahoma will count as a road game for Texas.

The above six opponents other than Georgia and Oklahoma had a combined record of 30-44 last season with a 12-36 record in SEC play. The Longhorns will face the bottom two teams in the SEC West and the bottom three teams in the SEC East.

Georgia is the only team Texas faces who finished in the top three of the SEC East or West. We predict that the Longhorns will lose that game.

The SEC gauntlet is real. Texas just isn’t facing that gauntlet in 2024. The following season will be the true test of the Longhorns’ mettle as they face a more competitive slate.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire