Looking at the Seahawks' preseason opener vs. the Raiders, and ahead to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks will have their preseason home opener this weekend against the Broncos, following their 20-7 loss against the Raiders.

Not much could be taken away from the loss. The expected starters didn’t play and the Raiders dominated possession time by over 20 minutes. Their preseason opener is about how a preseason game should go.

Despite only recording three first downs and 44 yards in the first half of the Raiders’ 13-0 halftime lead, it’s nothing to worry about. Although, DeeJay Dallas was a bright spot during the game -- having scored the team’s first touchdown and picking up 55 yards in two kick returns. Even though it was one game, he could make a case alongside Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny at running back.

Looking forward though and the team has Denver, who is coming off a 33-6 win against the Vikings.

With it being their second to last preseason game and one of two at home, it’s plausible the starters see the field if not just for the fans. Maybe a quarter, half, or just a few series.

As for the Broncos, their starting QB could be named following the game. Both Drew Lock and Terry Bridgewater are vying for that No. 1 spot.

As for the Seahawks, outside of Jamal Adams’ contract situation, there aren’t too many question marks around the team. Especially ones that’ll be answered during the preseason. It’s just about maybe finding a player worthy of making the roster and entering the regular-season healthy.