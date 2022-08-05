Looking at the salary cap implications of Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s new contract

Curt Popejoy
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed his two-year $36.71 mllion contract this week marking the third big contract extension for new Steelers general manager Omar Khan. Here’s how the contract breaks down by year in terms of the salary cap.

 

 

2022: $7.62 million

2023: $13.83 million

2024: $18.50 million

