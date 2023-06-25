Looking at the running backs Tashard Choice has recruited to Texas

Texas has become the premier destination for the top-ranked running backs in the country. There is one coach in particular that deserves his flowers for playing a large role in the recruiting success.

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice has been an unsung hero for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail and on Saturday he struck again. When Texas lost Stan Drayton to Temple, it was a huge blow to the program and left some wondering if Steve Sarkisian could find someone that compares.

Well, for the second straight season Choice helped land one of the best running backs and players from the state of Florida, a state that the Longhorns prior to his arrival didn’t have the best luck in.

The Longhorns missed on names like Trey Sanders, Noah Cain, and T.J. Pledger at running back. From the span of 2016-2022 the program had landed just three Floridians. Now, with Choice’s ties to Florida the Longhorns have access to a state that is one of the most talent-rich in the country and have picked up consecutive commitments from top backs in Florida.

Let’s take a look at the major recruits Choice has hauled in for the Longhorns over the last couple years.

Tre Wisner (2023)

Rating: Three-Star

National Rank: 493

The DeSoto, Texas product wasn’t the highest ranked running back in this past class, but his speed is something that will help him see the field eventually. He had over 20 offers with programs like LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida pursuing him. He is a great compliment to CJ Baxter.

Christian Clark (2024)

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Rating: Four-Star

National Rank: 286

Choice struck twice within a week for the class of 2024, as on top of landing four-star Jerrick Gibson, he also landed four-star Arizona running back Christian Clark. Last time the Longhorns got a running back out of Arizona, a fella by the name of Bijan Robinson, it worked out pretty well. Clark selected Texas over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon among others. He helps add to what will already be a loaded running back room.

Jerrick Gibson (2024)

Texas’ Bijan Robinson (5) runs past Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Rating: Four-Star

National Rank: 39

The latest addition to the already impressive discography for Choice, Gibson hails from Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. A program that both Sanders and Cain came out of and Texas whiffed on. Gibson picked Texas over Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Florida which is something that just four years ago doesn’t happen. It wouldn’t be shocking if he ends up with a fifth star by the time things are all said and done.

CJ Baxter (2023)

Rating: Five-Star

National Rank: 30

The best running back in the country and one of the top players in the state of Florida this past cycle, CJ Baxter is expected to be the next great running back for the Longhorns. Landing him has to be one of the biggest gets for Texas this past decade, as he held over 50 offers and in-state Florida State wanted him badly. Choice put the country on notice with Baxter, and now that Texas has gone into Florida in consecutive years and had success, expect them to continue to raid the Sunshine State.

