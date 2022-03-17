Looking at the projected market value for Eagles’ top free agents

NFL free agency 2022 is off and running, with Philadelphia striking early to land former Panthers star pass rusher, Haason Reddick.

The Eagles top free agents have yet to draw any significant interest on the open market, but the suitors will be coming and it’ll be interesting to see what guys like Derek Barnett or Steven Nelson will land on the open market.

Here’s a look at the projected market value for some of the Eagles’ top free agents, via Pro Football Focus.

Steven Nelson, CB

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) is called for pass interference on his coverage of New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) in the endzone in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

PFF projects that Nelson will earn significantly more than he did here in Philadelphia.

Contract Projection: Two years, $14 million ($7M per year, $8.5 million total guaranteed) Bottom Line:

Steven Nelson fits in any scheme as a No. 2 corner who will consistently make some plays and give up some yardage and touchdowns. He is at his best in zone coverage and would be even better with a team that has a legitimate No. 1.

Derek Barnett, DE

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) pushes Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Barnett appears to be in line for the market value.

Contract Projection: Three years, $37.5 million ($12.5M per year, $25M total guaranteed) Bottom Line:

Barnett has been extremely consistent in his five NFL seasons, showing to be an effective run defender and a mediocre pass-rusher. He is a complementary piece in a good defensive line rotation.

Anthony Harris, S

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) and outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) defend during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The shape up of the market could see Harris back in Philadelphia.

Contract Projection: One year, $3.5 million fully guaranteed Bottom Line:

Harris has elite play on his NFL resume, but you have to go back as far as 2019 to find it and he is coming off his worst season as a starter. His market wasn’t strong a season ago, and he may have to wait for an opportunity to get back to that high-end play.

Rodney McLeod, S

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

McLeod could find himself back in Philadelphia as well.

McLeod signed a revised one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Eagles in the 2021 offseason. One season removed from a torn ACL, the veteran earned a 63.7 overall grade on 684 snaps, but his 58.4 coverage grade was his first sub-70.0 mark since 2013.

Contract Projection: One year, $2 million fully guaranteed Bottom Line:

McLeod will be 32 by the start of next season, so his timeline in the league may be fraught going forward, given his ACL injury a season ago. His tackling ability and run support make him valuable, but his struggles with changing directions and making plays deep down the field put a clear cap on his ceiling.

