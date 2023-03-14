Looking at the year-by-year production of Falcons TE Jonnu Smith

Right before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Falcons swung a trade for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. Atlanta sent a seventh-round pick to New England in order to reunite Smith with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. The two were together in Tennessee for four seasons (2017-2020).

In 2021, Jonnu Smith was signed by the Patriots but never quite replicated the production he had while with the Titans. Teaming back up with his former offensive coordinator could be just what Smith needs to resurrect his career.

Here’s a look at the year-by-year production of Atlanta’s new tight end.

2022: New England Patriots

Targets: 37

Receptions: 27

Catch rate: 73%

Yards: 245 (9.1 per catch)

YAC: 202 (7.5 yards per catch)

PFF Grade: 52.9 (72.1 receiving)

2021: New England Patriots

Targets: 43

Receptions: 28

Catch rate: 65.1%

Yards: 294 (10.5 per catch)

YAC: 239 (8.5 per catch)

PFF Grade 59.3 (68.2 receiving)

2020: Tennessee Titans

Targets: 63

Receptions: 41

Catch rate: 65.1%

Yards: 448 (10.9 per catch)

YAC: 236 (5.8 per catch)

PFF Grade: 75.2 (79.2 receiving)

2019: Tennessee Titans

Targets: 44

Receptions: 35

Catch rate: 79.5%

Yards: 439 (12.5 per catch)

YAC: 282 (8.1 per catch)

PFF Grade: 72 (78.6 receiving)

2018: Tennessee Titans

Targets: 29

Receptions: 20

Catch rate: 69%

Yards: 258 (12.9 per catch)

YAC: 183 (9.2 per catch)

PFF Grade: 55.1 (54.2 receiving)

2017: Tennessee Titans

Targets: 28

Receptions: 18

Catch rate: 64.3%

Yards: 157 (8.7 per catch)

YAC: 104 (5.8 per catch)

PFF Grade: 55.9 (55.1 receiving)

