Looking at a potential best-case lineup for Texas basketball next year

The Texas Longhorns basketball program could be one player away from a trip back to the Elite Eight. What if I told you that player is a portal transfer from Northern Colorado?

On Thursday night, we learned that Texas had contacted 6-foot-6 Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht and shared their interest in bringing over the athletic talent.

Knecht averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last season. He commands a list of suitors that includes Texas, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

The largely unknown talent scores in a handful of ways. Knecht connects on step back long range baskets like former BYU star Jimmer Fredette and throws down highlight dunks like Mac McClung. And while it’s often unlikely that a team is one transfer away from contention, the mid-major star might fit that billing for Texas.

Here’s a look at a potential best-case lineup for Texas.

PG - Tyrese Hunter

Experience at the guard position is paramount for teams looking to make a tournament run. Tyrese Hunter has spent plenty of time in the NCAA Tournament with Iowa State and Texas the last two seasons.

G - Dalton Knecht

6’6 Dalton Knecht has NBA level upside and in the portal he’s received attention from some huge programs: Texas

North Carolina

UCLA

Gonzaga

Kentucky

Oregon

Illinois

Arkansas Are just some of the schools contacting him Athletic, sharpshooter translates well pic.twitter.com/hJ7b3Kjgqw — Pistons Draft talk (@happypistonfan) March 30, 2023

Multiple teams could probably envision Knecht as a missing piece for their program. He would fit the description for Texas. The Northern Colorado guard looks like a go-to scoring option for the Longhorns should he choose the team this offseason.

Story continues

G - Arterio Morris

Big minutes from Dallas Kimball’s Arterio Morris off the bench #HookEmpic.twitter.com/JwRU1sSaDa — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) March 26, 2023

Adding the above transfer would take pressure off Arterio Morris. That could be all Morris needs to become a star for the Longhorns next season.

F - Dylan Disu

THE MOST FIELD GOALS EVER SCORED BY A TEXAS PLAYER IN A TOURNAMENT GAME. WELCOME TO THE HISTORY BOOKS DYLAN DISU pic.twitter.com/opR57atNoN — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) March 19, 2023

Returning Disu for another season would be one thing. Having the ability to play him at Forward rather than at Center could make him even more dangerous. The Pflugerville product would likely be the No. 2 scoring option in this scenario.

C - Kel'el Ware

"He is the most talented player in this transfer portal."@TravisBranham_ discusses Kel'el Ware, a former 5⭐️ recruit that is now in the transfer portal after one season at Oregon 🏀 WATCH 📺: https://t.co/CzMjvY5HcO pic.twitter.com/za9ojFWgqg — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 31, 2023

If Texas returns Disu and reels in Knecht and Ware, head coach Rodney Terry’s transfer portal work might be done. The 7-foot talent would bring more rim protection and give the team an imposing post presence on the offensive end.

Key Reserves

Forward – Dillon Mitchell

Forward – Brock Cunningham

Forward – Ron Holland

Guard – AJ Johnson

Guard – Rowan Brumbaugh

Forward – Alex Anamekwe

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire