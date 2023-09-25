Looking for positives from Rutgers football's loss to Michigan? Start with Gavin Wimsatt

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final score wasn’t what Rutgers football wanted, not when it came in fully believing it had the ability to beat second-ranked Michigan.

But the Scarlet Knights still could take away some positives – and the play of Gavin Wimsatt was one of them.

The Rutgers quarterback continued to take steps forward, finishing with 11-of-21 for 180 yards in the Scarlet Knights’ 31-7 loss to the Wolverines on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Wimsatt also rushed for 28 yards on six carries – that included a 15-yard run on first-and-10 from the Rutgers 36 in the first quarter.

It wasn't a perfect showing, but against one of the best defenses in the country and in one of the toughest road environments in the country, it was an encouraging one for the Scarlet Knights.

“I think our quarterback continues to get better and better every game,” coach Greg Schiano said. “That’s what we need, him to grow up, and he’s doing that right in front of our eyes, so that’s a positive.”

Gavin Wimsatt on pick six: 'Defense just made a great play'

The biggest blemish Wimsatt made came in the third quarter when Rutgers went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Michigan 27 and Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil read Wimsatt's screen pass to JaQuae Jackson perfectly. He picked it off and ran it back 71 yards for a touchdown to put Michigan up 24-7.

It was the first interception Wimsatt had thrown all season.

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor rushes against Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during the second half of Michigan's 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023, in Ann Arbor.

“Defense just made a great play,” Wimsatt said. “Good defenses, we’ve just got to get him on the ground. I think we could’ve done a good job maybe trying to get him on the ground. But they’re a really good defense and made a great play.”

Gavin Wimsatt's poise was on display

But overall, Wimsatt looked poised, he looked comfortable. He looked confident in knowing where he wanted to go with the ball.

Wimsatt threw the ball into some tight windows – including on Rutgers’ third offensive play when he hit Christian Dremel for a 69-yard touchdown pass that gave the Scarlet Knights an early lead.

On the drive that ended with Sainristil’s pick six, Wimsatt had a strong pass to Jackson for a 17-yard gain on second-and-10 from the Rutgers 28. He later hit Isaiah Washington for a 20-yard pass on second-and-10 from the Scarlet Knights 45.

It was a promising drive that ultimately didn’t end well for Rutgers.

Still, the plays Wimsatt was making shouldn’t be overlooked, either. And again, the fact they came against one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the country is also important to remember.

This was one of the toughest teams Rutgers will face all season.

The Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a tough game, even the final score might not fully reflect that.

Wimsatt’s performance was a key reason why.

He said there were some things Rutgers could’ve done better, some things it needs to fix.

If it does that going forward, that’s an encouraging sign for the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s a game of inches,” Wimsatt said. “You do one little thing, it might be a different outcome of a play. Just got to go back and watch it, and see how we can grow this week.”

