Looking at the Patriots’ complete 2021 schedule

The NFL released the New England Patriots’ schedule for the 2021 season — or they will. There have been leaks ahead of the announcement at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s how we got a sneak peak at New England’s first-ever 18-week season.

The Patriots bookend their season with matchups against the Miami Dolphins. New England has, perhaps, their most interesting game of the season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. And the Patriots have a pair of appointments with the Buffalo Bills in the final six weeks of the season. Will they be battles for the No. 1 spot in the AFC East?

Here’s a look at how the NFL put together New England’s schedule for 2021.

WEEK 1: Sep. 12: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM (CBS)

WEEK 2: Sep. 19: at New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 3: Sep. 26: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM (FOX)

WEEK 4: Oct. 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

WEEK 5: Oct. 10: at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 6: Oct. 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)

WEEK 7: Oct. 24: vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 8: Oct. 31: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

WEEK 9: Nov. 7: at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 10: Nov. 14: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 11: Nov. 18: at Atlanta Falcons (Thu), 8:20 PM (FOX, NFLN, Amazon)

WEEK 12: Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 13: Dec. 6: at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15, ESPN

WEEK 14: BYE

WEEK 15: Dec. 18 or 19: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

WEEK 16: Dec. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD

WEEK 16: Jan. 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)

WEEK 17: Jan. 9: at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM (CBS)

