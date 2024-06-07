Looking for Panthers-Oilers Stanley Cup Finals tickets? Here’s what it will cost you

The Florida Panthers begin their run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and could host up to four games in the best-of-7 series.

Are you planning — or, at the very least, interested — in attending any of the games at Sunrise’ Amerant Bank Arena in person?

If so, here’s what you need to know about the games, tickets, parking and other modes of transportation.

What days are the games?

The Panthers will definitely host Games 1 and 2 of the series, which are on Saturday and Monday. Should the series extend beyond four games, Florida will also host the if-necessary Games 5 and 7 on June 18 and June 24, respectively.

All games are scheduled for 8 p.m. puck drops.

How much are tickets?

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the get-in price for Game 1 on Saturday is $341, according to SeatGeek.

The get-in price for Game 2 on Monday is $325.

How much is parking?

General parking for Game 1 on Saturday is $75.

Prices have not been posted for Game 2.

Are there other modes of transportation?

Broward County Transit is offering park-and-ride shuttles from Government Center West (1 North University Drive, Plantation, 33324) to Amerant Bank Arena. The shuttle is $2 and parking at Government Center is free.

The shuttle will drop patrons off at Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena. The schedule is as follows:

▪ Westbound trips from Government Center West to the arena are scheduled for: 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm

▪ Eastbound return trips from the arena to Government Center West: We will have 3 buses at the Amerant Bank Arena starting at 10:00pm and they will continue picking up until all passengers have been returned to Government Center West.

Is the game on TV?

Every game of the series will be televised on ABC.