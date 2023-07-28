Looking at the Ole Miss tight ends room heading into the 2023 season

Jul. 28—OXFORD — For the second year in a row, the Ole Miss tight ends room got a major offseason boost from the transfer portal.

Prior to the 2022 campaign, former USC tight end Michael Trigg joined the Rebels. Trigg was a blue-chip recruit in the Trojans' 2021 class along with quarterback Jaxson Dart, and both opted to make Oxford their new homes following their freshman campaigns in Los Angeles. Trigg was a star in the 2022 Grove Bowl with two touchdown grabs, but injuries ultimately derailed his first season with Ole Miss, as he caught 17 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Rebels tight ends caught just 20 passes in total last season and did not log a reception after Oct. 29 at Texas A&M.

Ole Miss beefed up the position group again for the 2023 season, adding former Memphis star Caden Prieskorn. The former high school quarterback caught 48 passes for 602 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and was named first-team All-AAC by a number of publications. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Prieskorn is the combination blocking/receiving threat the Rebels haven't had in recent seasons.

Casey Kelly, who caught 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with Ole Miss, transferred to Oregon in the offseason.

Trigg had another huge spring game this April, catching nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and the combination of he and Prieskorn should be formidable and provide options for Ole Miss quarterbacks.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has depended heavily on the tight end in his previous stops as both offensive coordinator and head coach, so there should be opportunities for both — he helped develop former Alabama star O.J. Howard while directing the Crimson Tide's offense, was the head coach at FAU when Harrison Bryant won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and was the head coach at Ole Miss when Kenny Yeboah exploded in his lone season with the Rebels in 2020.

The Rebels also have talented, albeit inexperienced, options on the roster. Sophomore Kyirin Heath saw action in all 13 games last season but did not record a reception. Ole Miss also signed Jayvontay Conner in its 2023 class; the three-star recruit caught 15 touchdowns his senior season at North Carolina's East Forsyth High School. Redshirt sophomore Hudson Wolfe was a four-star recruit but has not registered a catch in his two seasons.

