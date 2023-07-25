Looking at the Ole Miss quarterback room heading into the 2023 season

Jul. 25—OXFORD — For the second year in a row, Ole Miss faces a quarterback quandary. The 2023 edition of the QB1 derby, however, has a bit of a different feel to it.

Last year, Luke Altmyer battled USC transfer Jaxson Dart for the right to succeed star Matt Corral, a 2022 third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers.

Dart started the opener against Troy, while Altmyer started against Central Arkansas. Dart wound up winning the job and started 12 games; he threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and added an additional 614 yards on the ground.

Altmyer has since transferred to Illinois, but Dart once again finds himself in a crowded quarterback room. Ole Miss added Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders — a four-year starter and first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 — and redshirt freshman Walker Howard from LSU, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

Dart garnered rave reviews from head coach Lane Kiffin and teammates this spring for his poise, leadership and performance, as the junior reportedly committed just one turnover through all of practice and the Grove Bowl. Sanders was not full-go during the spring as he recovered from an injury he sustained his final season with the Cowboys, but Kiffin told reporters at SEC Media Days last week that Sanders is now "100%."

Sanders threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns and ran for another 1,956 yards and 18 scores during his Oklahoma State career. He led the Cowboys to a 12-2 mark in 2021, a season where he threw for 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 668 yards and eight touchdowns. Sanders battled injury in 2022 but still threw for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns despite not playing in three games. Howard saw action in two games for LSU last season, completing two passes for seven yards.

Kiffin was asked at SEC Media Days whether it was an open quarterback competition. He did not address the specifics but did tout the depth of the room.

"I'd say it's a really competitive room, and it's in a much better shape — which is our goal as a staff for an entire roster, but each position group, to try to make them more competitive and more balanced throughout each year," Kiffin said last Thursday. "And that room is by far the best it's been since we've been here. So, we're excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy compete."

As if that wasn't enough, the Rebels also added high schooler Austin Simmons out of Florida. Simmons was committed to the University of Florida in the 2025 class but reclassified two years and committed to the Rebels in June. The lefty threw for 3,161 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Simmons was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025.

"They had explored that option, and he had kind of been on-track to do that at another school. So, they were headed that direction" Kiffin said. " ... There were a lot of conversations, we're excited he decided to come. Very talented player with tremendous upside, and great baseball player also."

