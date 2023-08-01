Looking at the Ole Miss defensive line room heading into the 2023 season

Aug. 1—OXFORD — With a little more help from the transfer portal, the Ole Miss defensive line appears to be as deep as it's been in quite some time.

The Rebels lose leading pass rusher Tavius Robinson — he led the Rebels with seven sacks in 2022 and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft — but return defensive ends Jared Ivey and Cedric Johnson and defensive tackle J.J. Pegues.

In his first year with Ole Miss after transferring from Georgia Tech, Ivey racked up 3.5 sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles. The senior has 78 tackles and five sacks in his college career.

Pegues, an Oxford native, began his career at Auburn before transferring last offseason. The senior made 26 total tackles and had three sacks.

Johnson nursed a shoulder injury for much of the 2022 campaign but still ranked third on the team with four sacks. Johnson, now a senior, said at SEC Media Days that he is healthy; he had a career-best 6.5 sacks as a sophomore.

The Rebels bolstered their depth up front in the transfer market once again by adding NC State defensive tackle Joshua Harris, James Madison's Isaac Ukwu, Georgia Tech's Akelo Stone and Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr.

Harris, a senior, played in 12 games for NC State last season, racking up 11 tackles — three for loss — and a sack. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Ukwu starred for James Madison, tallying 83 total tackles and 16.5 sacks over the last two seasons combined. The defensive end was named first-team All-Sun Belt last season.

Stone played in all 12 games last season for Georgia Tech and finished with four tackles for loss.

Wynn started his career at Alabama before spending the 2022 season at Nebraska. He had a career-high 22 tackles for the Cornhuskers last year and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

The Rebels also return senior Jamond Gordon (21 tackles in last two seasons) and added four-star defensive tackle Jamarious Brown and three-star ends DeeJay Holmes Jr. and Chamberlain Campbell in its latest recruiting class.

Zxavian Harris — a four-star recruit in the 2022 class who played in 13 games as a freshman and made three total tackles — was arrested in the offseason. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin declined to offer an update on Harris' status when asked at SEC Media Days.

