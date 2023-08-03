Looking at the Ole Miss defensive backs room heading into the 2023 season

Aug. 3—OXFORD — Ole Miss loses a few stalwarts on the back end of its defense. But the cupboard is hardly bare thanks to the transfer portal era, the solid recruiting in recent years and a few key returning veterans.

Three-year starting safety A.J. Finley is gone, as is safety Otis Reese and his 84 tackles, which was second on the team last year. Cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Miles Battle transferred to Ohio State and Utah, respectively, and safety Tysheem Johnson transferred to Oregon.

Ole Miss returns top cornerback senior Deantre Prince and safeties Isheem Young (senior) and Ladarius Tennison (junior).

Prince led the Rebels with 12 pass breakups in 2022 and also nabbed an interception.

Young and Tennison, who were both in their first seasons at Ole Miss after transferring from Iowa State and Auburn, respectively, combined for 120 tackles last season. Tennison's 10 tackles for loss were tied with senior linebacker Khari Coleman for the team lead.

Junior safety Trey Washington, who had 31 tackles and an interception last season, returns as well.

Ole Miss brought in four-star freshman safety Braxton Myers as part of its 2023 recrutiing class, but he transferred to Purdue shortly after the Grove Bowl. Four-star cornerback A.J. Brown enrolled with the Rebels in the spring and was a standout.

The Rebels added a handful of experienced players from the transfer portal this offseason.

North Texas senior Deshawn Gaddie Jr. and Georgia Tech senior Zamari Walton figure to play crucial roles on the perimeter at cornerback.

Gaddie has 148 career tackles and had 13 passes defended a season ago for the Mean Green.

Walton had 36 tackles, an interception and six passes defended for the Yellow Jackets. Walton made eight tackles in the Rebels' 42-0 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta last season.

Ole Miss also received a commitment from former Miami cornerback Chris Graves Jr. Sunday night. Graves was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Former FAU safety Teja Young and Miami (Ohio) safety John Saunders Jr. add major experience to the safety spot. Young had 48 tackles and two interceptions for the Owls last season while Saunders made 52 tackles and picked off two passes for the RedHawks. Both players are seniors, though Saunders has an additional year of eligibility remaining. Saunders moved from cornerback to nickel during the spring.

Ole Miss also returns cornerback Jarell Stinson, a three-star member of the 2022 class, and safety Taylor Groves, who was a four-star recruit in 2022. Four-star safety Nick Cull redshirted in 2022 and finished his freshman season with one tackle.

