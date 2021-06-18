Looking at Moses Brown's evolution since his stint in Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Boston Celtics needed to make roster changes after their 2020-21 season.

Their first move in the Brad Stevens era included the team trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and re-acquiring Al Horford and getting a young big in Moses Brown.

Brown spent his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers, appearing in nine games and only averaging 3.7 minutes. On a team featuring Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside, it was difficult for Brown to get minutes.

During that season he spent time in the G League and averaged 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds in 30 games for the Texas Legends.

It wasn’t until Dec. 2020 when the Thunder signed Brown to a Two-Way deal. He would play for their G League team and absolutely dominated. Averaging 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 14 games. His play warranted a call-up and he impressed when his opportunity arose.

In 43 games and 32 starts for the Thunder, Brown blossomed. Especially with Horford resting for the remainder of the season in favor of the team going all-in with their young players.

His value skyrocketed, finishing the season with 12 double-doubles with averages of 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds with a PER of 18.8.

Coincidentally, the team he’s being traded to, the Celtics, Brown recorded a 20-20 against them. Finishing the game with 21 points and 23 rebounds.

Brown’s best stretch was in March when he averaged 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds, which included a four-game streak of double-digit rebounds.

Although his time in Portland didn’t work out, he got his opportunity in Oklahoma City and now joins a team looking to contend in Boston.