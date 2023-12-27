'They are looking more like Klopp teams from the past'

Diogo Jota celebrates

Liverpool "are looking more like the Jurgen Klopp teams we know from the past", according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after their hard-fought win at Burnley on Boxing Day, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

"I think they look very dangerous in the forward areas," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They have caused teams so many problems and that has been the difference with them this year.

"Defensively, they still look like they can ship a goal, but they look threatening and the midfield has been sorted out, which is a massive improvement.

"They are looking more like the Jurgen Klopp teams we know from the past and you would feel worried playing them. You wouldn’t go into that game as a defender thinking you will have an easy night. You know you’re going to have a difficult night even if they aren’t the most clinical at times.

"They still cause you so many problems with their pace, their energy and their press. For Liverpool, top of the table for them is a frightening position to be in and I think they are going to get stronger."

Despite scoring only three goals from 66 shots in their past three games, ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden believes Klopp has the Premier League's "most potent attacking force" at his disposal.

"Liverpool always impress me," said Ogden. "Nunez has taken a while to score this goal but having Jota back is a big thing. You look at the bench and they can rotate their forward players round quite a lot.

"They are obviously going to miss Mohamed Salah when he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations, but they have four forwards they can rely on to score goals and Dominik Szoboszlai can score from midfield.

"They create so many [chances] that they keep teams pinned back, so while they are in their own territory they can’t concede a goal. It’s a double-edged sword from Liverpool."

