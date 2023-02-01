Looking at market value for the Steelers stop free agents

When it comes to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have five players who would be considered the highest priority in terms of cost. The folks at Spotrac projected the market value of these five so let’s take a look and decide if Pittsburgh should pay it.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

2 years, $6.092 million

Larry Ogunjobi to be the team’s second-best defensive lineman in 2022 and certainly deserves a new contract in line with these estimates.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

1 year, $3.059 million

The Steelers and Devin Bush knew the end was coming before the season started and it only became more obvious as the season went on.

CB Cameron Sutton

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

3 years, $22.914 million

This is the big offseason contract for the Steelers and this estimate is more than fair for a player like Cameron Sutton.

S Terrell Edmunds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2 years, $10.905 million

Terrell Edmunds has played himself into a longterm contract with his consistent play and I won’t be shocked if the deal he ends up with is higher than this.

DT Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

2 years, $11.858 million

At this point, with the emergence of DeMarvin Leal, it’s hard to see the Steelers giving Chris Wormley this much per season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire