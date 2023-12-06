Looking for new Longhorns? Players in transfer portal that Texas football could pursue

The college football transfer portal is now wide open. Who could Texas target to fortify a roster that will take some hits in the offseason?

Based on the Longhorns’ approach, don’t expect a heavy influx of new players. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this season that players that arrive via the portal “have to be the right fit with who we are.” Last offseason, Texas signed just five players in the portal — punter Ryan Sanborn, defensive tackle Trill Carter, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback Gavin Holmes — in January.

Along with fellow defensive back X’Avion Brice, Catalon announced his intention earlier in the week to transfer out of the Texas program.

When are the NCAA transfer portals?

The transfer windows have reduced from 60 days to 45, with the 30-day winter transfer period running from this past Monday through Jan. 2. The recruiting dead period starting on Dec. 18 essentially narrows the window for transfer visits to two weeks.

There will be a 15-day transfer window from April 15-30, which opens after spring football.

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba, a former star at LBJ High School in Austin, has entered the transfer portal and could be a target of the Texas Longhorns. His coach at LBJ, Jahmal Fenner, is now UT's director of high school relations.

Ten interesting transfer targets for Texas to consider

These 10 players are already in the portal and are ranked based upon their potential impact on the Longhorns. The list doesn't include Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who's been linked with Texas and several other schools but had not entered the portal as of Wednesday morning:

Trey Moore, UTSA edge rusher

An Austin-area product out of Smithson Valley outside of New Braunfels, the redshirt sophomore earned defensive player of the year honors in the American Athletic Conference after racking up a school-record 14 sacks and would fill a need for Texas, which is still searching for a dominant pass-rushing specialist.

Antwane "Juice" Wells, South Carolina wide receiver

Wells, who reportedly has focused on Tennessee and Texas as two of his top transfer targets, has 187 catches for 2,818 yards and 28 TDs in his career despite missing most of this past season, and he would fill a need since Texas is expected to lose its top four pass-catchers — receivers Xavier Worthy, Mitchell and Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders — to the NFL.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, center, tackles Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford during their game in September. Nolen reportedly is deciding between Texas and other schools, but also has not yet entered his name into the transfer portal that opened on Monday.

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson safety

Mukuba, a junior from LBJ High School in Austin, had 149 tackles 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps while starting 31 of over 35 games over the past three seasons. And his former high school head coach, Jahmal Fenner, is Texas’ director of high school relations.

Deion Burks, Purdue wide receiver

The fast-rising redshirt sophomore has reportedly drawn offers from Texas as well as Auburn, Miami, Oregon, USC, and Washington after catching 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns this season from former Texas quarterback Hudson Card.

Everitt Rogers, Tulsa defensive lineman

The Longhorns will lose their starting DT tandem of Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat to the NFL, and this 6-foot-2, 300-pound former Killeen Ellison star would fill an immediate void inside as a productive run stuffer. He has started the past two seasons.

Omari Abor, Ohio State defensive lineman

Sarkisian and his staff have developed a pipeline to talent-rich Duncanville High School south of Dallas, which could help lure this former Duncanville star and four-star defensive end who has seen limited playing time in two seasons with the Buckeyes. Colin Simmons, a five-star edge/linebacker prospect from Duncanville, is the second highest-rated prospect in Texas' 2024 recruiting class.

De'Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt safety

The Alabama native was heavily recruited by the Crimson Tide when Sarkisian served on Nick Saban’s staff. Wright picked Vanderbilt, though, and the 6-foot-4, 220-pound graduate transfer had 131 tackles, 17 passes defended and five INTs in 26 starts over four seasons for the Commodores.

Caleb Douglas, Florida wide receiver

A former four-star recruit from the same hometown of Missouri City, Texas, as Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore, has just 21 receptions for 308 yards while battling injuries in two seasons with the Gators.

Braylon James, Notre Dame wide receiver

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Round Rock native, had an offer from Texas out of Stony Point. He had just one catch in what looked like a redshirt freshman season, and the former four-star recruit would help replenish the Longhorns’ receivers room.

Princely Umanmielen, Florida defensive end

The junior from Manor would give the Longhorns an SEC-proven pass rusher who has 11½ sacks over the past two seasons.

