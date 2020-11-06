Looking at a Lindor trade

Trying to project exactly what will happen during this MLB offseason is a fool's errand, but one thing we do know is that teams are claiming major losses following a season impacted by COVID-19. This will likely inform every decision we see, including non-tenders, signings, and trades. The Indians already gave an indication about their approach last week when they placed closer Brad Hand on waivers coming off a year where he led the majors in saves. That could just be the tip of the iceberg.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Indians “intend to trade” shortstop Francisco Lindor. Nightengale notes that “several rival teams” have been informed about the Indians’ plans and that the club is “strapped for money.” Indians owner Larry Dolan and family reportedly have a net worth of $4.6 billion, so it’s easy to guffaw at that classification, but the fact is that Lindor has one year of team control remaining and an extension has never appeared likely.

Lindor turns 27 later this month and batted .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and six steals over 60 games this past season. He’s likely due to make around $21 million in his final year of arbitration.

2020 was Lindor’s least productive season to date, but he had an .840 career OPS coming into the year and topped 30 homers in each of the previous three seasons. That track record should give him the benefit of the doubt. And that’s not even taking his defense into account, which has been consistently elite.

It’s easy to draw the parallel to the Red Sox/Mookie Betts situation from last offseason, as he was also one year away from free agency. Lindor’s scenario might not follow the same script, though, as the Dodgers also took back David Price’s contract in the deal. Of course, the Dodgers eventually signed Betts to a 12-year, $365 million extension, but that wasn’t a certainty at the time of the trade. As of now, teams will only be trading for one year of Lindor.

With the acknowledgment of the unprecedented landscape of this offseason, let’s run through some of the likely suitors...

Mets: With new owner Steve Cohen at the helm, anything is possible. They are already being mentioned with most of the top free agents, but Lindor could easily fit on this roster for 2021 and beyond. The Mets could also offer a replacement at shortstop for Cleveland with Amed Rosario or Andres Gimenez as part of a possible return package.

Yankees: Could this be a New York battle for Lindor? Maybe. The Yankees could have somewhat of a boring offseason by their usual standards if they simply retain their own free agents and maybe add another starting pitcher, but there’s always the chance they go way off the board. Acquiring Lindor might mean that DJ LeMahieu wouldn’t return. Some have speculated on Gleyber Torres as part of a potential return package for Cleveland, but that’s not a sure thing. The Yankees could always just flip Torres back to second base.

Angels: Just call this #OperationHelpMikeTrout. It’s a fun possibility to think about, as the Angels have the prospects to pull of a deal. They also have an opening at shortstop with Andrelton Simmons hitting free agency, but this isn’t a necessity. Their biggest need remains starting pitching. And they could always just have David Fletcher play shortstop.

Phillies: The Phillies would surely love to keep both JT Realmuto and Didi Gregorius, but this would likely only be an option if those plans fall through. Part of the calculation for the Phillies might be that Realmuto would only cost money while Lindor would cost prospects with no promise of keeping him beyond 2021. The Phillies might not have the prospects to hang with some of the other teams in the mix. It’s hard to believe the club could afford mega-deals for Harper, Realmuto, and Lindor, so something has to give here.

Blue Jays: There’s an obvious connection here with Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins. The Blue Jays also have plenty of payroll flexibility and quality depth in terms of prospects and young players. Bo Bichette is quickly emerging as one of the better shortstops in the league, but adding Lindor would be a nice problem to have. Besides, they have an opening at third base right now.

Dodgers: Say hello to the wild card. The Dodgers don’t necessarily *need* Lindor — you might have noticed that Corey Seager is pretty decent — but that doesn’t mean we can rule out the possibility. Keep in mind that Justin Turner is a free agent this offseason, so filling third base is an option. It’s hard to imagine Turner signing elsewhere, so this is mostly an interesting scenario to ponder.