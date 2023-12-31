Looking for last minute tickets to Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl? They're surprisingly cheap

NEW ORLEANS — Last minute Sugar Bowl tickets? They're a lot cheaper than you would think.

The College Football Playoff matchup between Texas and Washington hit astronomical ticket prices when they first went on sale. However, they've fallen significantly since, giving fans who are late to the party an opportunity for some less expensive prices.

The cheapest at the time? $618. Now? $139.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) practices at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

The most expensive? Around $1,564 for a seat in the bowl at the 50-yard line, compared to a max of $5,211 at the beginning of December.

The Statesman did a calculation of what it would cost to attend the game, including the flight costs, hotel prices and tickets. The bill came out to a potentially whopping $8,551 but if you'd like to make a last minute decision, buy a ticket and travel seven hours by car? That tag drops significantly.

Texas has a chance to make the CFP Championship for the first time in its history. The Longhorns will need to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season in order to face either Alabama or Michigan in the finals.

In 2022, Texas lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl. During Steve Sarkisian's Sunday morning presser, he talked about the differences between last year's team and this year, including how players have matured and stepped up to take on leadership roles.

