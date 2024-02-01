Looking at what we know Texas will face against Michigan

The premier nonconference matchup of the 2024 football season is set for the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns will travel to Ann Arbor to face the blue blood Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan comes off its first national title since the 1997 season. The defending national champs are usually not the team you want to draw in Week 2, but the Wolverines that Texas will face will not be the same team that won the national championship. In fact, it will be a much different team.

What Michigan loses is well documented. Its entire offensive line departs as well as nearly the entire defensive line. Starting quarterback JJ McCarthy leaves as does star running back Blake Corum, top receiving target Roman Wilson and leading tackler Junior Colson. We haven’t yet mentioned that head coach Jim Harbaugh is gone.

As you might have noticed, that leaves several key players for the Wolverines to replace. So what team will Texas face in 2024? Let’s look at what the Longhorns’ nonconference opponent could look like in Week 2 next season.

Moore of the same?

The next Michigan Head Coach: 〽️ Sherrone Moore 〽️ 4-0 Record

〽️ 1-0 vs Penn State

〽️ 1-0 vs Ohio State 〽️ 2-0 vs AP Top 10

〽️ 1-0 vs AP Top 5 〽️ Back To Back Joe Moore Award Winning Offensive Lines Current Offensive Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach #SMASH👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/rIhOjdjU6i — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 25, 2024

Former interim head coach Sherrone Moore takes the reigns as head coach. How he coached the games that Jim Harbaugh missed could be indicative of how he wants to call games going forward. Moore’s offense bullied opponents into submission last season with a smash mouth style of play. He’s a former offensive linemen and offensive line coach. In his time coaching the position, he put together two Joe Moore Award winning offensive lines. Can he replace an entire offensive line and field a group capable of winning a top five matchup in Week 2? Time will tell, but that’s what he will aim to do against Texas.

Dual Threat?

So Alex Orji has a howitzer for an arm. pic.twitter.com/m1H7JLtCJe — BongoBlue2 (@Blue2Bongo) January 28, 2024

Michigan might lose JJ McCarthy but his backup might be more difficult to defend. Alex Orji, once a three-star prospect from Sachse (Texas), steps in after playing as a change of pace substitution at quarterback for the Wolverines last year. Orji may not have attempted a pass last season, but don’t let that fool you. He can throw the football. How well he can process the coverages that Texas throws at him as a first year starter is yet to be seen. The Longhorns fooled an inexperienced quarterback in Jalen Milroe before Milroe began to hit his stride for Alabama. They will look to do the same against Orji.

Edwards isn't leaving

The two best games of Donovan Edwards’ career? 2022 @ OSU

2022 B1G Title game vs. Purdue What do those two games have in common? Consistent RB1 carries. Not a coincidence Never been more confident in a bounce back season from a player!pic.twitter.com/An7PqE8Do9 — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) January 25, 2024

It’s unclear who will be blocking for underrated running back Donovan Edwards, but it will be his show in 2024. Edwards took 119 carries for 497 yards and five touchdowns in a backup role last season. His 2022 year saw the gifted player put up 991 yards, seven touchdowns and 7.1 yards per carry. If Michigan can get everything right on the offensive line he could have a breakout season.

Loveland-centric pass offense?

This was a pro level throw by JJ McCarthy and a pro level catch by Colston Loveland pic.twitter.com/b0JRGo9YCO — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) September 23, 2023

Michigan doesn’t return much at receiver, but it returns a dynamic pass catcher at tight end in Colston Loveland. Having a tight end capable of being a primary and security blanked target bodes well for a young quarterback. Loveland caught 45 passes for 659 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. His yards total was good for fifth in college football among tight ends. For reference Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was third with 682 yards on 45 receptions.

Outside of Loveland among receivers, the Wolverines return Semaj Morgan who caught 22 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. The team also returns Tyler Morris who caught 13 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

This rep from Kenneth Grant 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JMda7ihtc0 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 9, 2024

We mentioned Michigan could lose eight of nine starters along the lines of scrimmage. One potential returning player is noteworthy. Grant is a game-changer and could certainly have an impact against Texas.

Veteran secondary

Jesse Minter's #Wolverines defense punishes Athan Kaliakmanis here as Keon Sabb comes up with an INT for a pick six due to Kris Jenkins Jr & Cam Goode closing in and heating up Kaliakmanis to make him throw warm by not seeing Sabb come down to rob this throw in the hole.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UfSaqMU6n9 — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) November 29, 2023

Michigan is expected to have a defensive backfield comprised of largely, if not entirely, upperclassmen with veteran depth. So while Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers should have plenty of time with four returning starting offensive linemen in pass protection, he could have his hands full against the Wolverine secondary.

Big Haus at the Big House

Loved these two hits from Ernest Hausmann yesterday. I feel like he is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ety3DDK2Cy — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) September 3, 2023

Michigan may lose plenty, but the return of linebacker Ernest Hausmann is huge. Hausmann has lightning fast closing speed. The heat-seeking missile of a linebacker is also a sure tackler. He is expected to play opposite Maryland linebacker transfer Jaishawn Barham who put up 96 total tackles, seven sacks and an interception over the last two seasons.

Verdict

Stadium seating capacity leaders from each power conference: Big Ten:

Michigan Stadium (Michigan): 107,601 SEC:

Kyle Field (Texas A&M): 102,733 ACC:

Memorial Stadium (Clemson): 81,500 Big 12:

LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU): 63,470 *Source: Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/lXNfeF9hMI — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) January 26, 2024

Michigan loses several key players, but the cupboard isn’t bare. The strengths lie at running back and tight end offensively while the quarterback gives the Wolverines a high upside and the element of surprise.

Defensively, the strong veteran presence at cornerback and safety is advantageous. The team has a key returning playmaker at linebacker and defensive tackle barring late changes.

While Michigan could field a strong team in 2024, the absence of returning starters and key impact players at offensive line, edge, quarterback and receiver are concerning and appear to give the Longhorns an advantage. Texas is strong opposite positions at which Michigan is weaker.

The Longhorns return 80% of its offensive line to go up against the Wolverines defensive front that returns one starter. Texas has multiple five-sack or more edge rushers to go against new starting tackles for Michigan on both sides. The Longhorns secondary is set for a strong season with key returning players and three year Clemson starter Andrew Mukuba added to the mix. For now, Texas is our early favorite in the Week 2 matchup.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire