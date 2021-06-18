Looking at Jalen Reagor’s chances to become 2021’s fantasy football breakout WR

U.S. Open:

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With the start of NFL training camp almost one month away, it’s time to start analyzing the fantasy football prospects for some of the NFL’s top young players.

Critics and pundits around the league are classifying Jalen Reagor’s rookie season as a disappointment after he fell behind fellow first-round rookies Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb in usage and yardage efficiency.

A victim of injury and poor quarterback play, Reagor’s potential as a deep threat mean he should become a valuable contributor in the passing game in 2021.

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the breakout fantasy football potential for 10 second-year wide receivers, utilizing their usage rate and efficiency.

During his first season, Reagor was near the bottom in per-route efficiency and in the lower half of usage.

After completely analyzing the competition with DeVonta Smith for targets and the total pass volume of quarterback Jalen Hurts, Reagor landed around WR No. 74 mark, and he’s landing behind several lesser-known players at No. 189 overall.

Reagor can be a solid late-round addition for a team deep at wide receiver, but he’s likely a candidate to be stashed on a deep depth chart until the Eagles’ true offensive identity is revealed.

