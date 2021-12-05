Looking at Jalen Hurts’ future with Eagles and the role owner Jeffrey Lurie will play

The NFL is a week-to-week business, but for a player like Jalen Hurts, who is in the peculiar position of proving he’s a franchise quarterback, that pressure can become a daily chore.

Hurts was shining heading into the Week 12 matchup against the Giants, and during his 16th NFL start with Philadelphia, the talented quarterback imploded, tossing 3 interceptions.

The Inquirer recently did a detailed breakdown on Hurts’ future at quarterback and the role that long-time owner, Jeffrey Lurie will play in the decision.

He has five games remaining to help convince Lurie that he can be the man for the job, and leading Philadelphia to the playoffs with a +.500 record can only enhance his chances.

Why Philadelphia should stick with Hurts

The second-year quarterback has had some bright moments and if Jalen Reagor performed to the caliber of Justin Jefferson, Hurts might be in the MVP race. If Lurie feels comfortable moving forward with Hurts as the starting quarterback, Howie Roseman can still use one of his three first-round picks, a second-round pick, or free agency to lure a dynamic pass-catcher to the offense.

Why Lurie could move on from Hurts

As Jeff McLane indicated and the NFL world has known for a year now, Philadelphia would probably prefer to have a dynamic passer like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

There could be several attractive names on the trade market. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson have been the subject of various reports about their availability for months. But all three should have some sway in their preferred destination, should they be obtainable. The Eagles did preliminary work on Watson and were open to the possibility of a transaction with the Texans, even in light of multiple sexual assault allegations, sources said. While this would seem to go against Lurie’s edict, Hurts would have either left in the exchange or dropped on the depth chart.

Rodgers and Wilson are both older and come with huge salary demands, while Watson is likely the preferred choice, but would Jeffrey Lurie be able to handle the public outrage that will come with such a controversial trade?

