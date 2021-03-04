  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Looking into the future: Who would replace Mike Krzyzewski at Duke?

Jeff Eisenberg
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The likelihood that Duke misses the NCAA tournament isn’t the only reason this has been a disappointing season for the Blue Devils.

The coaches considered potential successors to Mike Krzyzewski are each floundering, too.

One month removed from Krzyzewski's 74th birthday, his coaching tree has yet to produce an obvious heir apparent. Duke would undoubtedly prefer to hire a Krzyzewski disciple to replace him when he's ready to retire, but none of the leading candidates are showing they're ready for the job.

So far this season, the 10 Division I head coaches who previously played or worked for Coach K have a combined 73-94 record. Not one has a winning record, let alone realistic hope of landing an NCAA tournament bid.

  • In his third season at Pittsburgh, Jeff Capel’s Panthers are 10-10 with losses in eight of their last 10 games. Worse yet, two of Capel’s three leading scorers bolted last week and the onetime ace recruiter hasn’t reeled in a strong class to replace them yet.

  • Steve Wojciechowski has yet to win an NCAA tournament game in seven seasons at Marquette and continues to struggle to replicate the success his predecessors achieved there. The Golden Eagles are 12-13 this season and ahead of only DePaul in the Big East standings.

  • Chris Collins is 17-58 in Big Ten play at Northwestern since the Wildcats’ breakthrough 2017 NCAA tournament appearance. This season, Northwestern hadn’t won a game since late December before upsetting Minnesota last Thursday.

  • Bobby Hurley appeared to be building momentum at Arizona State, but the injury-plagued Sun Devils have been a disappointment this season. A team ranked 18th in the preseason AP Top 25 has a sub-.500 record and is 0-10 against opponents in the top 100 of the NET rankings.

  • Johnny Dawkins is about to complete his 11th season without an NCAA tournament bid in 13 years as a head coach at Stanford and UCF. This will be the second straight year that Dawkins finishes below .500 in a pedestrian American Athletic Conference.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, and assistant coaches Jeff Capel, left, and Steve Wojciechowski, right, watch the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, March 5, 2014. Wake Forest won 82-72. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Mike Krzyzewski, center, has surrounded himself with former players as assistant coaches, like Jeff Capel, left, and Steve Wojciechowski, right. (AP)

At one point or another, those five coaches each emerged as contenders to follow Krzyzewski, but their recent struggles raise the question whether any of them would be up to the challenge. They’ve each played for Krzyzewski. All but Hurley has coached alongside him. But none have produced sustained success after leaving Duke and venturing out on their own.

There’s still time for one of those coaches to separate from the pack, but Krzyzewski cannot coach Duke forever. He's coached Duke for 41 seasons. Only Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and former Temple coach John Chaney have ever led a Division I college basketball team at age 74.

Anytime Krzyzewski has been asked how much longer he intends to coach, he has played coy. He told ESPN’s Rece Davis last month, “Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen. I can’t be focused on that. I’m focused on this team.”

Of course, a job of Duke’s caliber will attract interest from up-and-coming coaches from across the country, but the consensus in college basketball circles is that Krzyzewski would prefer his successor to be a former Blue Devils player. There’s a reason, after all, that Krzyzewski has only hired ex-Duke players as assistant coaches since 1997. And that Krzyzewski has dubbed the Duke basketball fraternity “the brotherhood.”

Complicating matters is that longtime Duke athletic director Kevin White almost certainly won’t be hiring Krzyzewski’s replacement. White announced earlier this year that he intends to retire in August, leaving the Duke basketball succession plan in the hands of a yet-to-be-named newcomer.

Whoever that new athletic director is, the fate of Duke basketball post-Krzyzewski will define his or her legacy. Duke must try to make a more seamless transition than UCLA did after John Wooden, than Indiana did after Bob Knight or than North Carolina did between Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

While Duke would be foolish not to at least place a call to the likes of Brad Stevens or Billy Donovan, chances are its search will focus on coaches with longstanding ties to the program. And that means choosing between Capel, Wojciechowski, Collins, Hurley, Dawkins and a few other flawed options.

Notre Dame’s Mike Brey is by far the most successful former Coach K assistant, but he will be 62 later this month. Would Duke really consider a coach that age, especially one who hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2017?

Harvard’s Tommy Amaker has transformed the Crimson into a winning program and a destination for top 100 recruits, but he famously flopped in his previous two head coaching jobs. Does Ivy League success outweigh one NCAA bid in 10 years at Seton Hall and Michigan?

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils to a national title as a player and has built a strong reputation alongside Krzyzewski, but he has never run a program of his own. Would Duke trust someone so inexperienced with such a big job?

Utah Jazz coach Quin Synder is the early favorite to win NBA coach of the year this season, but his lone stint as a college head coach ended in scandal and dysfunction. Would Duke risk hiring a coach with recruiting violations on his track record? And would Snyder consider trading an NBA head coaching job for the headaches of college recruiting if such an offer came?

The best-case scenario for Duke would be for Krzyzewski to coach into his mid-to-late 70s, giving the branches of his tree a few more years to flourish.

Maybe by then Capel can recapture the recruiting mojo he displayed at Duke when he landed Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones in the same class. Or maybe Wojciechhowski can start to build some momentum and return Marquette to its former glory.

If there’s one former Duke player who would not back down from the challenge of following a legend, it’s the fiery Hurley. That was Brey’s pick on Jeff Goodman’s podcast last year when asked who he’d choose to follow Coach K.

“He’s tough enough mentally to handle it,” Brey said.

Ultimately, Duke just needs someone from Coach K’s tree to emerge, someone to make its choice easier.

Otherwise someday the Blue Devils may have to choose between going outside the Brotherhood to find Coach K’s replacement or hiring someone unqualified for the job.

More from Yahoo Sports:

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Arizona St.		+425+9.5O 147.5
Colorado		-589-9.5U 147.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Strange but true: Terry Bradshaw checked into hospital under alias 'Tom Brady' in 1983

    Terry Bradshaw couldn't have known that the alias he chose was the name of a boy who would one day become one of the greatest QBs ever.

  • U.S.-owned Haas F1 team sports a Russian look with Uralkali

    The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Report: WR Tyrell Williams reaches deal with Lions

    Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Williams, 29, will provide depth at the position at a time when Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are slated to become free agents later this month. The 6-foot-4 Williams is able to sign with the Lions prior to free agency opening on March 17 because he was released by the Raiders last month.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • NBA betting: Who holds the key to the second half of the season? The disappointing Bucks

    Milwaukee hasn't been near the level it was at the last two regular seasons.

  • Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'pounds the table' for Derek Carr amid Russell Wilson speculation

    Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.

  • Donovan Mitchell smacks cooler, blasts refs after ejection in Jazz OT loss

    "It's getting f*** ridiculous."

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

    Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Joe Montana admits the obvious: Tom Brady is the NFL's GOAT

    Seven Super Bowl rings. Three MVPs. 14 Pro Bowls. The NFL passing TD record.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Pacers aim to slow Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

    The Indiana Pacers began the season strong, but that 8-4 record seems long ago. Things don't get any easier for the Pacers, who host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Denver has won three straight, including a blowout victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night that put Nikola Jokic in rare company.

  • Golf returns to Bay Hill and to some semblance of cheers

    Tyrrell Hatton had vivid memories when he returned to Bay Hill, most of them the feeling of pure iron shots on the closing holes or his heart rate as he tried to navigate 20 feet in two putts on a baked green for his first PGA Tour victory. Hatton received an enormous ovation after he rolled in a short par putt to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “It's kind of hard to remember the cheers, really,” Hatton said Wednesday.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.