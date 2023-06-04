Looking into Hugh Freeze’s incentive package at Auburn

It has taken nearly seven months for full details of Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn to emerge, but it appears that the Tigers’ leading man will have plenty of opportunities to make extra cash.

Freeze will be making $6.5 million annually to coach the Auburn Tigers, but what type of bonus money will Freeze have the opportunity to rake in during his time on the Plains?

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, which filed an open records request with Auburn University, here’s a look at Freeze’s incentives:

Five SEC wins would bring in $150,000 for Freeze plus an additional $150,00 for each SEC win after. An SEC Championship game appearance would mean $200,000 for Freeze while winning the game would mean $400,000.

A National Championship game appearance would be worth $1 million for Freeze while winning it all would be worth $2 million.

An appearance in a non-SEC group of six Bowl game would earn Freeze $50,000 while going to the Citrus Bowl or an SEC group of six Bowl game would allow Freeze to pocket $150,000.

Winning SEC Coach of the Year and one of the National Coach of the Year awards would be worth $75,000 apiece.

Personal appearances and endorsements earn Freeze $3,125,000 annually.

Freeze officially became Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, 2022, following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin just under a month prior. Freeze holds a record of 83-43 as a head coach at the FBS level and is 6-2 in bowl games.

