Looking at the highest graded Eagles by PFF through Week 8

The Eagles are a little over 48-hours away from an important Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A win would move Philadelphia to 4-5 on the season, with a winnable contest against the Denver Broncos looming in Week 10.

Chemistry is brewing on both sides of the ball and we’re looking at the 10 highest graded Eagles players through Week 8 of the NFL season.

1. Jason Kelce

PFF grade through Week 8: 85.9

Kelce is on his way to another All-Pro campaign.

2. TE Dallas Goedert

PFF grade through Week 8: 84.5

Goedert is flourishing as the Eagles’ primary tight end.

3. QB Jalen Hurts

PFF grade through Week 8: 81.1

4. CB Darius Slay

PFF grade through Week 8: 78.6

Slay will have his hands full with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Sunday.

5. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade through Week 8: 75.6

Mailata and Joey Bosa are headed for a huge matchup.

6. CB Avonte Maddox

PFF grade through Week 8: 75.1

Maddox is having his best season as a pro.

7. DE Josh Sweat

PFF grade through Week 8: 74. 4

Sweat and Rashawn Slater are set to get acquainted.

8. WR Quez Watkins

PFF grade through Week 8: 73. 9

9. RG Jack Driscoll

PFF grade through Week 8: 73.0

10. Lane Johnson

PFF grade through Week 8: 70. 8

