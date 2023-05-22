Looking at the ground Texas football must make up in recruiting

As we approach the month of June, the Longhorns have three commits in the fold. While we don’t know much about the class we do know there’s plenty of ground to make up for Texas.

For now, the team has just one four-star player committed. He’s a good one. Texas cornerback commit Hunter Moddon checks in as the No. 103 player in the country according to On3 Sports. The team has seen positive trends for other players at the cornerback position with five-star Kobe Black and high four-star Selmon Bridges.

The On3 Prediction Machine appears to favor the Longhorns for several players. However, being in the lead and securing commitments are two different things altogether. What seems clear is that the players Texas is targeting several players who plan to make later decisions. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff may have to settle for being in the lead for now.

Ultimately, this coaching staff is recruiting the right kind of players, and those players are intent on seeing a winning product. As a result, it appears Texas is pinning its recruiting success on a successful season on the field in the fall.

