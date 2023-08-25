Looking for gridiron glory

Aug. 24—The 2023-2024 high school football kicks into high gear this Friday. With the memories of a season ago fading, and the glories of this season awaiting, local area schools are preparing to head to the gridiron for their chance at immortality, a run for a state championship. Let's take a look at what to expect this upcoming season from our student-athletes.

Palestine Wildcats

The Palestine Wildcats return to action against the Nacogdoches Dragons at Wildcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The Wildcats tough defense will be led by seniors Ti Crawford,#3, and Perry Cole, #15. The offense will lean on senior running back Elijah Walker, #22, to help take pressure off sophomore quarterback Coyt Cooper, #0. Cooper looks to have a strong arm and good decision making skills, both will be helpful in adjusting to the speed of the varsity level. Speed is also a weapon for the Wildcats, with Dreylon Spurlock, #8, and Jon Denman, #2, each having an extra gear in that department. Palestine returns 30 lettermen from the 4-6, 9-4A D1 bi-district finalist team from a year ago, including 15 starters.

Westwood Panthers

The Westwood Panthers biggest weapon from a year ago, Lamarion Goodwyn, #5, is back and ready for his senior season of Panther football. The star quarterback exploded on the scene a season ago, totaling over 2000 yards of offense and 24 touchdowns in a balanced rushing and passing attack, leading his team to a 5-6 record, with a playoff berth as a 9-3A D1 bi-district finalist. Goodwyn should find plenty of running room again, with holes being created in the defense by a stalwart offensive line group, including seniors Zemetress Randle, #71, Kaleb Savage, #72, and junior Lucas Smith, #59. The Panther defense will be anchored junior linebacker duo Boston Anderson, #3, and Myron Melton, #55. Westwood will begin the 2023 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug 25 in Kemp taking on the Yellowjackets

Cayuga Wildcats

Looking to build off an incredible breakout 2022-2023 season, the Cayuga Wildcats return to the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 25. The Wildcats will travel to Cushing to take on the Bearkats. The Wildcats outscored opponents by over 200 points last season, leading to an impressive 9-2 record, including going 6-0 in their district, 7-2A D1. Cayuga looks poised for another run to the postseason, returning 16 lettermen, with all but one being a starter a year ago. Sophomore quarterback Gunner Douglas, #3, looks to continue to firm his grasp on the Wildcat offense, while being supported by workhorse running back Whit Jenkins, #2.

Elkhart Elks

The Elkhart Elks look ready to make a big leap this upcoming season, building off a statistically impressive season a year ago. While the Elks only went 2-8 on the year, they laid the foundation for a big 2023-2024 season. Junior quarterback Trystyn Tidrow, #4, threw for over 1,700 yards and 17 scores against only 7 interceptions in his sophomore campaign. If he can make the next step, as well as continue to be supported by a talent cast around him, the Elks could have a chance of turning heads this season. Fellow junior Jayden Chapman, #6, will be the lead receiver for the Elks. Chapman had 55 receptions for 826 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Elkhart will start their season on the road, facing the Huntington Red Devils. Game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Aug 25 in Huntington.

Frankston Indians

The Frankston Indians will return 15 starts from a year ago, a team that went 9-3 for the season and finished as an area finalist, including a 47-34 win over Wolfe City in the playoffs. The Indians have to replace quarterback/linebacker Reese Hicks, who amassed near 2500 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns last season to go along with 52 tackles, 23 for a loss, and five sacks. Tyler Rogers, #21, will have to take up the leadership mantle after gaining 790 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns, and a mind bending 146 tackles, 26 being for a loss, in last years contests. Braydon Dotson also returns to be the anchor for the offensive and defensive lines. Frankston will clash with the Grapeland Sandies to start the season. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Aug 25 at Sandies Stadium in Grapeland.

Grapeland Sandies

As previously mentioned, the Grapeland Sandies will commence their 2023-2024 season hosting the Frankston Indians. While Grapeland was only 2-8 last season, the Sandies have the size and skills to build upon. 6'5 300 pound senior offensive lineman Justin Ellington, #77, looks to create space in the defense for returning starting running back Maleek Johnson, #4. The Sandies will also stand a giant in the middle of the defense in linebacker Tray Gilmore, #14, 6'3 235. Grapeland also has experienced players, returning 16 lettermen from a year ago. The Sandies have a big task if they want to win district this year, as the Timpson Tigers are pegged as the number two 2A school in the state, and are picked to win the 2A region 3 championship.

Oakwood Panthers

The Oakwood Panthers are hungry. After a run to the 2-1A semifinals last year, the Panthers have their eyes set on another deep playoff run, with aspirations on the elusive state championship. Oakwood, a 6-man 1A program, is the class of their district, having a perfect 6-0 record in district play over the last two seasons. The Panthers will have to replace all-star running back Zack Nickerson, who carried them the last few years. But several Panthers are up to the task, including senior Kolby Walley, #6, an all around athlete on the field, who is confident with the ball in his hands. Junior Gavin Wilbanks, #16, will lead the charge on defense, and was named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine Preseason All-State team. Oakwood begins their season hosting the Fruitvale Bobcats at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Panther Field in Oakwood.

The 2023-2024 season looms large for these student-athletes. All the hard work and dedication, for some, an entire four year body of work, will be laid out for all to see. We at the Palestine Herald-Press urge you to go and support these young gladiators in their field of combat. But, not only the football players, but all aspects of what makes football Friday so special. Remember your cheer squads, the band, the drill team, the student trainers, and the equipment managers. All of their accomplishments should be praised and supported in the utmost.

For more about your favorite high school football teams, make sure to check out 2023 ENDZONE Magazine brought to you by the Palestine-Herald Press.