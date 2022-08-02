Looking good in green: Scottie Scheffler wraps up $5M bonus programs

Scottie Scheffler’s wallet is about to get even fatter.

Heading into the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship, Scheffler has already clinched both the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

A four-time Tour winner this season, Scheffler has banked a record $13.1 million in on-course earnings, surpassing the previous single-season mark held by Jordan Spieth in 2015 ($12M). Winning those two season-long, regular-season bonus programs will give Scheffler an extra $5 million.

An official announcement will be made during next week’s playoff opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 rewards the top regular-season performers in the FedExCup. Scheffler leads the points standings, with Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay rounding out the top 5, respectively. None of those players are in the field this week at the Wyndham, the 44th and final regular-season event.

Now in its fourth year, the AON Risk-Reward Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event, with a minimum of 40 rounds played. On those strategic holes, Scheffler is an average of -0.966 shots under par. Smith is second-best, at -0.905.

This week’s risk-reward hole is Sedgefield’s 15th hole, a 545-yard par 5 that features water left and native areas on the right.

As the No. 1 player in the points standings, Scheffler will also have the best opportunity to claim the $18 million FedExCup for the first time. If he were to prevail at East Lake, his season haul would top $36 million.