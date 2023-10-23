Looking for Giants vs. Jets tickets? Here's what they cost for Sunday's game at MetLife

The Giants and Jets square off in the regular season for the first time in nearly four years when the G-Men host Gang Green in a Week 8 matchup Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff).

After an abysmal 1-5 start, the Giants finally got back in the win column with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a bye week after a huge upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

The last time the Giants and Jets met was in Week 10 of the 2019 season when the Jets held on for a 34-27 victory despite Giants QB Daniel Jones passing for 308 yards and throwing four touchdowns in the loss.

If you plan on attending the Giants-Jets game this Sunday, here's how and where to get tickets, plus how much it'll cost you:

More: 'Resiliency wins in this league': How NY Giants finally backed up their promise in victory

Ticketmaster: Giants vs. Jets

Even with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) out, and Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) uncertain for this matchup, ticket prices are still high for Sunday's showdown.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest price for a pair of Giants-Jets tickets (including fees), on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL, is $517.75 in Section 307, Row 25.

If you're planning on splurging a bit and want to sit in the lower bowl, the lowest price (including fees) for two tickets is in Section 124, Row 45 for a whopping $655.81.

This is a stark contrast from their preseason matchup in late August where two fans could get in for only $61.45 and sit on the 50-yard line in Section 139 for $353.95.

For more details about Ticketmaster seat prices for this game, click here.

Secondary market prices: Giants vs. Jets

If you're looking to go a different route than Ticketmaster, there's a handful of other online ticket platforms offering close to or slightly cheaper options for Sunday's game. Here are a few examples from ticketing websites:

SeatGeek: $610.98 (including fees), Section 303, Row 25

StubHub: $533 (including fees), Section 343, Row 11

Vivid Seats: $572.92 (including fees), Section 328, Row 23

TickPick: $510 (including fees), Section 328, Row 23

Gametime: $584 (including fees), Section 303, Row 25

MLB: Where will the World Series be played? Breaking down all the home-field scenarios

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants vs. Jets tickets: Where to buy them and what they cost