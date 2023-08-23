Looking at Georgia’s running back group after Branson Robinson’s injury

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson is out for the year in a tough blow to Georgia’s running backs room. The Bulldogs will need to rely on some less experienced options and perhaps even a few walk-ons following Robinson’s devastating injury.

To make matters tougher on Georgia’s rushing attack, the Bulldogs are starting quarterback Carson Beck, who does not have as much mobility as Stetson Bennett did. Fortunately, Georgia returns an experienced and talented offensive line that should do a great job of paving the way for any running back.

How does Georgia’s running back room look following Branson Robinson’s season-ending patella tendon injury?

Top rushing back: Kendall Milton

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton is an All-SEC player and is expected to start for the Dawgs in rushing situations. However, Milton is dealing with an injury of his own. Kirby Smart recently updated the media on Milton’s hamstring.

Kendall (Milton) has actually been taking some more reps, he’s been able to do some things, but he’s not at 100 percent.

Top receiving back: Daijun Edwards

We expect Daijun Edwards to be Georgia’s top receiving back in 2023. Edwards is a shifty runner and could see a big role this fall considering the injuries around him.

We project Edwards to replace McIntosh’s receiving production. Edwards was Georgia’s second-leading rusher in 2022. The senior running back finished last season with 140 carries, 769 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns.

Top depth piece: Roderick Robinson

We have Roderick Robinson over Andrew Paul because Robinson was healthy this spring. Robinson impressed in the spring game with 11 carries for 42 rushing yards. Robinson, who is a true freshman and former four-star recruit, may take longer to adapt as a pass catcher, but he’s very talented with the ball in his hands.

Another top depth option: Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is returning to full strength as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered prior to the 2022 college football season. Paul should be more familiar with Georgia’s system than Roderick Robinson, but Georgia can’t afford to rush him back.

Andrew Paul has been good. I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent. He’s a post-ACL knee. I guess he’s at a year – I don’t know if it was a year today or a year last scrimmage it happened – but he looks better and better.

Kirby Smart is hoping that Paul will be fully healthy in time for the season opener.

Cash Jones is a lot more talented than the average walk-on. Jones has some incredible high school tape. He could be one of Georgia’s better receiving options out of the backfield. The speedy sophomore has five career touches for 61 total yards and a touchdown.

Walk-on: Sevaughn Clark

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back is a powerful runner and is a decent option for the Bulldogs in rushing situations. Last season, Clark played in three games and recorded seven rushes for 44 yards. He scored a touchdown in the spring game.

Walk-on Len'Neth Whitehead

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead, a transfer from Tennessee, could be a factor for the Dawgs. Whitehead, who played high school football at Athens Academy, missed both the 2020 and 2022 college football seasons with injuries.

In 2021, the former four-star recruit had 32 carries for 207 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Whitehead has one career reception for 10 yards, so he should not be counted on as much as a receiver.

True freshman Kyron Jones

Kyron Jones, a former track star and three-star recruit in the class of 2023, could also make an impact as a true freshman. Jones has excellent speed, but is still adjusting to the college game. He could be forced into action given Georgia’s depleted running backs room.

