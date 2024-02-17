Looking at how Georgia football recruited in-state prospects in 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the class of 2024 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the SEC and the No. 1 class in the country. Georgia won the recruiting title, but the Bulldogs did it without dominating in-state recruiting. Overall, nine of Georgia’s total 28 signees are in-state recruits.

Georgia signed four of The Peach State’s top-11 recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle. These are the only top-30 in-state prospects that Georgia signed. The Bulldogs did not exactly clean up shop in Georgia, but neither did any other college program. No other school signed more than two top-20 recruits in Georgia.

Now, more than ever, Georgia’s recruiting efforts rely on landing a variety of national recruits from all over the country. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have been able to remain successful on the recruiting trail. However, Georgia’s recruiting does come at a steep cost. The Bulldogs spent over $5 million on recruiting during the 2023 fiscal year.

Seven of Georgia football’s 11 top-100 signees were out of state prospects in the class of 2024. With the new era of name, image and likeness, recruiting at a national level is more important.

Still, Georgia’s deep ties to in-state high schools and longstanding relationships is critical to the Dawgs’ recruiting success. Georgia is one of the most talent-rich states in the country and featured 15 recruits ranked in 247Sports’ top-100 in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs’ inherit recruiting advantage due to having only one other Power Five school in the state (Georgia Tech) does give Georgia an inside track to consistently landing top recruiting classes.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire